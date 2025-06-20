Login
Business Events

Hispanic Chamber Holds Healthcare, Technology, Innovation Summit

June 20, 2025
Hispanic Chamber Holds Healthcare, Technology, Innovation Summit. Mayra E. Pineda. She has held the position of President & CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Louisiana. Photo by Sergio Arturo Cabrera Photography.

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana held its 2025 Healthcare, Technology, and Innovation Summit on June 18 at Common House in New Orleans. The sold-out event brought together more than 200 professionals from across the region for a half-day of discussion on emerging trends in healthcare delivery, mental health, and business

