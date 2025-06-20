Hispanic Chamber Holds Healthcare, Technology, Innovation Summit

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana held its 2025 Healthcare, Technology, and Innovation Summit on June 18 at Common House in New Orleans. The sold-out event brought together more than 200 professionals from across the region for a half-day of discussion on emerging trends in healthcare delivery, mental health, and business

NEW ORLEANS - The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana held its 2025 Healthcare, Technology, and Innovation Summit on June 18 at Common House in New Orleans. The sold-out event brought together more than 200 professionals from across the region for a half-day of discussion on emerging trends in healthcare delivery, mental health, and business innovation.

The program featured two keynote speakers. Dr. Jose Perez, Associate System Chair of Pediatrics and System Section Chair for Neonatology at Ochsner Health, and Lucio Fragoso, CEO of Manning Family Children’s, offered insights into the latest developments in pediatric and neonatal care as well as broader health system strategies.

The Hispanic Chamber president, Mayra Pineda, described the summit as “an amazing event - I am very proud of it.” She also thanked the 200-plus professionals who contributed to what she called “an enriching experience.”

Healthcare

A key feature of the summit was the panel discussion “From Awareness to Action: Mental Health Challenges and Solutions,” which explored how businesses and communities can address growing mental health concerns. Panelists included LSU Health New Orleans clinical psychologists Sebastián Del Corral Winder, Psy.D., and Nathan H. Brown, Psy.D., along with Dr. Roy Salgado, professor of counseling at the University of Holy Cross. The session was moderated by Alejandra Guzman, Chief Business Development Officer for the LSU Foundation and a Hispanic Chamber board member. The conversation focused on access to care, reducing stigma, and implementing workplace mental health strategies.

Another major theme was innovation in pediatric and neonatal medicine. Keynote speaker Dr. Jose Perez, Associate System Chair of Pediatrics and System Section Chair for Neonatology at Ochsner Health, discussed advances in neonatal intensive care, including early intervention techniques, predictive monitoring tools, and integrated system approaches. Lucio Fragoso, CEO of Manning Family Children’s, spoke about evolving models in children’s hospital administration and the role of technology in enhancing patient-centered care.

Additional exhibitor-led discussions covered topics such as chronic disease prevention, cardiovascular health, and partnerships between hospitals and community organizations. Contributors included Ochsner Health, LCMC Health, and the American Heart Association.

Technology

Technology-related topics covered at the Summit included:

Integration of digital health tools and telemedicine

The summit featured discussions on the deployment of digital health platforms, including telehealth services and remote patient monitoring. These tools were presented as ways to expand healthcare access in underserved communities, reduce barriers caused by the digital divide, and improve overall care delivery. Emerging technologies in pediatric and neonatal care

In his keynote address, Dr. Jose Perez outlined how advancements in neonatal equipment, real-time monitoring systems, and predictive analytics are influencing pediatric care protocols at institutions like Ochsner Health. Health IT and data analytics

Participants explored how health information technology can be used to integrate data systems, track population health, and enhance performance through data-driven decision-making. The use of analytics to improve operational efficiency and patient outcomes was a recurring theme. Bridging the digital divide

A recurring focus throughout the event was addressing infrastructure gaps that limit digital access in Spanish-speaking and economically disadvantaged communities. Attendees discussed strategies to improve connectivity and ensure equitable access to healthcare technologies.

Technology was also discussed in relation to mental health, particularly in the use of virtual care platforms and digital tools for screening, monitoring, and care coordination in workplace and community settings.

Exhibit Hall

The summit also featured an exhibit hall with participation from major healthcare institutions and organizations including AT&T, Cox, Ochsner Health, University of Holy Cross, LCMC Health, Baptist Community Health Services, American Heart Association, and Louisiana Blue.

Sponsors

The event was supported by a wide range of sponsors. Presenting sponsors included Televizion, Ochsner Health, Louisiana Blue, Verizon, Cox, Telemundo 42, and AT&T. Event sponsors included Capital One, Common House, LCMC Health, New Orleans Jazz Museum, Delta Personnel, Brightframe Studios, and J.P. Morgan Chase.