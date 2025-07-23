Hispanic Chamber Announces Business Conference & Tradeshow

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has announced its 2025 Business Conference & Tradeshow, scheduled for Aug. 13. Held annually, the event will take place for the first time at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner, Louisiana.

This premier annual event serves as a powerful platform for Hispanic entrepreneurs, small business owners, non-profit organizations, local corporations, government agencies, and investors to connect, collaborate, and grow within both Hispanic and mainstream markets.

According to the Hispanic Chamber, the 2025 conference will be the most dynamic yet, featuring the participation of international businesses and official representatives from the Consulates of Mexico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. The Hispanic Chamber also anticipates the presence of delegates from Palmerola Airport and Spirit Airlines from Honduras who will be promoting new flight routes. Their presence highlights the global interest in the Louisiana business landscape and offers attendees direct engagement with key international stakeholders.

- Sponsors -

Admission is free and open to the public, offering access to resources, networking opportunities, and expert insights for both aspiring and established entrepreneurs. Exhibitor space is limited, and advance registration is required to secure participation.

In addition to the Tradeshow component of the event, the Conference will include a series of educational workshops focusing on procurement opportunities, access to capital, and strategic tools to grow and sustain businesses. Attendees will hear from industry-leading speakers representing Entergy, Wood Resources, and JPMorgan Chase, who will share insights on innovation, energy solutions, and financial empowerment.

This event is a celebration of international cooperation and the entrepreneurial spirit that powers Louisiana’s economy.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Hispanic Chamber 2025 Business Conference & Tradeshow Details

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, Kenner, La.

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information or to register either for a ticket or a booth, visit https://events.hispanicchamberla.com/2025BusinessConferenceTradeshow#/

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana fosters the continued economic growth, development, and promotion of Hispanic businesses and their associations in the state of Louisiana, and serves as a conduit between the Hispanic business community and the broader community.

- Sponsors -

Through its programs and outreach, the Hispanic Chamber has served more than 1,560 individuals, hosted 484 events, and provided assistance to over 17,675 individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the organization has conducted 51 financial education sessions to support economic empowerment within the Hispanic community.

HCCL Membership and Sponsorship

HCCL Members gain access to a broad network of businesses, non-profits and government entities as well as a selection of seminars, training courses and networking events dedicated to making your business grow.

Members have the option to list their business information in HCCL’s online Business Directory, enhancing their online presence through the Chamber’s search engine–optimized website. They may also post job openings on the Chamber’s online Job Board, further extending their reach to potential candidates.

Sponsorship and hosting opportunities offer members increased visibility and credibility within the community. Corporate sponsors such as Cox, AT&T, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Capital One, Entergy, and Shell help facilitate new relationships between large corporations and small businesses.

About the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

Since 1984, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) has been committed to creating and facilitating a business climate within the Hispanic community to promote economic development and progression in Louisiana. Included within its focus is a dedication to the expansion of trade relations between the State of Louisiana and Latin America.

The HCCL is a non-profit organization created as the result of a merger in 1999 of two chambers: The Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (incorporated in 1984) and The Gulf Coast International Chamber of Commerce (incorporated in 1990).

Just as HCCL works to build capacity in the Hispanic business community, so too does it work with traditional American businesses to help them approach this fastest growing minority population in the United States. We connect communities!