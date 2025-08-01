Letter from the President

Dear Members, Partners, and Community,

As we welcomed 2025, none of us could have fully anticipated the uncertainty and challenges that would emerge for our organizations, community members, and business owners. Yet, as we have done time and again, we responded with resilience and agility—quickly pivoting to create pathways of support, guidance, and empowerment for our network. New regulations and executive orders continue to impact our daily lives and operations, making access to trusted, expert advice more important than ever.

Reflecting on the work of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) over the past years, I am incredibly proud of our growth, our impact, and the meaningful strides we have made. These accomplishments not only support our vibrant Hispanic community but also contribute significantly to the economic development of Louisiana. I am especially grateful for the strong partnerships and relationships we’ve cultivated—each one helping us move our mission forward in powerful ways.

- Sponsors -

The Hispanic community in Louisiana and beyond exemplifies perseverance, entrepreneurship, and an unparalleled work ethic. We remain steadfast in our commitment to build capacity, eliminate barriers, and advocate for equitable inclusion. Our mission is clear: to uplift Hispanic businesses and professionals with unwavering dedication and purpose.

As our community continues to grow locally, regionally, and nationally, so too do the challenges we face. There is still important work ahead to ensure our voices are represented and that policy outcomes reflect our contributions and needs. Together, we can amplify our influence with elected officials as they consider new legislation and regulatory changes—creating a stronger, more stable environment for business success.

Voter participation is one of the most powerful tools we have. I urge you to make your voice heard and to empower others to do the same. Let’s not take this privilege for granted.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Your membership, investment, and engagement with HCCL create meaningful opportunities to connect with peers, clients, and partners across industries. Our programs and events are designed to inspire growth, foster collaboration, and help all of us navigate today’s evolving business landscape.

In closing, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our Board of Directors and staff for their tireless dedication to HCCL’s mission. To our investors and members—thank you. Your continued support and generosity are vital to our success. I am profoundly honored to serve in this role and believe with all my heart that our greatest strength lies in our unity.

Let us continue working together to build a legacy that will uplift generations to come.

- Sponsors -

Yours in service,

Mayra E. Pineda, President & CEO