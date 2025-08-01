From the Board Chair

I’m so proud to welcome you to the 2025 edition of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Directory. This isn’t just a list of businesses, it’s a reflection of the talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of our Hispanic business community.

I have had the honor of witnessing firsthand how our members continue to lead with resilience, adapt with creativity, and uplift one another through collaboration. Whether you’re a small business owner, a seasoned entrepreneur, or a corporate partner, your contributions matter. Each of you plays a role in shaping the economic landscape of our region. This year, we hosted a wide range of events and initiatives that brought our members together. From our Business Breakfast in Baton Rouge to the Women’s Business Symposium in New Orleans, to our Hispanic Business Conference & Tradeshow, in Lafayette, we’ve brought people together across the state to build real relationships and create real opportunities.

One of the things I’m especially proud of is the work being done through our Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, especially in workforce development and digital literacy. Through these programs, we’re helping individuals gain the skills and access they need to compete, connect, and succeed. It’s work that not only supports our local workforce but also uplifts families and strengthens entire communities. This is how we build generational impact, and your support makes this possible.

We also recognize that this year has brought its share of challenges, especially for those whose families have been impacted by immigration uncertainty. While we don’t engage in politics, we do believe in people. We believe in dignity, in opportunity, and in standing with those working hard to build a better life for their families. Behind every small business is a story and for many, that story began with courage, sacrifice, and the dream of a better future. We are proud to be a chamber in which those stories are honored and every member, regardless of where they started, is supported in where they are going.

This chamber exists to champion your success. In the coming year, we will continue to focus on what we do best: opening doors, building bridges, and creating a thriving, inclusive environment where all businesses, no matter their size or background, can succeed. Whether you’re launching a new venture, expanding your company, or seeking support, we are here to walk beside you.

Of course, none of this work happens without people. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff and exceptional board of directors, whose leadership, creativity, and commitment behind the scenes make our mission a reality. Your tireless efforts and belief in the power of this chamber are the foundation on which we continue to grow.

Thank you to our members, sponsors, friends, and community. We are stronger because of your presence, your partnership, and your perseverance. Let’s keep building, together.

With orgullo y determinación,

Raiza Pitre

Chairwoman, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce