Letter from the President

Dear Members, Partners, and Community,

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is celebrating a significant milestone as we reach our 40th Anniversary. This issue of our annual directory is dedicated to sharing our future vision while also honoring the leaders who have brought us to where we are today.

- Sponsors -

Reflecting on the work of HCCL over the past years, I am extremely proud of our achievements, impact, and growth. These accomplishments not only serve our vibrant Hispanic community but also contribute to the economic development of Louisiana. I am especially grateful for the invaluable partnerships and relationships we have built, which have significantly propelled our mission forward.

The Hispanic community in Louisiana and across the nation exemplifies resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and an unmatched work ethic. We are committed to continuing to build capacity, remove barriers, and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our goal is to uplift Hispanic businesses with unwavering determination.

As our Hispanic community grows locally, regionally, and nationally, so do the challenges we face. There is still much work to be done to ensure strong representation and successful policy outcomes. By working together, we can amplify our voice with elected officials as they consider policy revisions and new regulations, creating a more certain and improved business environment.

Voter participation is critical and the most effective way to make your voice heard on the issues that matter most. Do not let this privilege go to waste; encourage and help educate others about the importance of voting.

Your membership, investment, and association with our thriving organization provide unparalleled opportunities to connect with peers, current and prospective clients, and partners throughout the supply chain, keeping communication lines open. Additionally, our programs and events offer extraordinary opportunities to grow and gain new insights, addressing the ever-changing challenges we all face in business today.

In closing, I am filled with gratitude for our Board of Directors and staff for their tireless work on behalf of HCCL, and for our investors and members for their continued support and generosity, which are crucial to meeting our goals. I am profoundly honored to serve in this role and truly believe that our most powerful resource is unity. I invite you to join us in working together to build a legacy for generations to come.

- Sponsors -

Yours in service,

Mayra E. Pineda

President & CEO