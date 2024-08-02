From the Board Chair

Dear Friends and Community Members,

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of our organization, I’m excited to look back on the incredible journey we’ve had together. In 1984, a group of Hispanic business leaders came together to create what is today the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana. Although 40 years have passed, our mission remains the same; to provide business resources, foster economic growth and provide business owners and professionals opportunities to connect, share ideas and collaborate. I’m so proud of the work we have done and look forward to another 40 years of growth. This milestone is not just a testament to our collective resilience and dedication but also a celebration of the vibrant Hispanic business community that has been the heart and soul of our mission.

We have experienced remarkable growth and progress this past year. In addition to our great existing programming, we have introduced new initiatives to further support our members and community. We launched Hispanic Biz Force, a program dedicated to elevating small businesses and helping them reach the next level of success. We also participated in several successful trade missions to Honduras, Spain, and Mexico, allowing our members to explore new markets, forge international partnerships, and expand their businesses globally. These missions were invaluable in showcasing Louisiana businesses on an international stage. We have also dedicated significant efforts to promote voter registration, thorough the “Mi Voto. Nuestro Futuro” initiative. Your voice matters, and by voting, you help shape policies and decisions that impact our businesses and communities. Let’s ensure that our collective voice is heard and that we continue to advocate for a brighter future for all.

As we celebrate these accomplishments, I would like to thank our Board of Directors, Mayra and our Chamber staff for their hard work and dedication. They are the driving force behind our collective success, and I am so grateful.

Hispanic businesses are a vital part of our economy, contributing significantly to job creation and community development. As we look to the future, we envision an even stronger and more influential Hispanic business community. By continuing to support each other and working together, we can achieve even greater success and create opportunities for all.

Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication. Here’s to another 40 years of success, growth and unity.

With gratitude,

Raiza Pitre

HCCL Board Chair