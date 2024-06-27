Hip Hop Caucus, Beyond Petrochemicals Bring Culture To Climate Movement Through Free Community-Building Event in New Orleans 

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Friday, July 5, at 12 p.m., Hip Hop Caucus and the Beyond Petrochemicals campaign will host ‘Nola Green: So Fresh, Seaux Clean,’ a free community-building event hosted at Headquarters by Nice Guys, featuring panel discussions with GRAMMY-winning recording artist Big Freedia and local climate justice leaders, and musical performances by Ha Sizzle and the Water Seed Band.

The event aims to celebrate the experiences and creativity of Black women who are leading the way to stop petrochemical expansion in frontline communities and to engage the New Orleans community and beyond on the issue of fossil fuel pollution. There are more than 120 proposed petrochemical projects in the U.S. that, if built, would lock in decades of toxic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, posing significant threats to our climate and the health of frontline communities.

Who:

Big Freedia , Nationally recognized Hip-Hop Artist, TV personality and Cultural Influencer

, Nationally recognized Hip-Hop Artist, TV personality and Cultural Influencer Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr. , President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus

, President & CEO, Hip Hop Caucus Heather McTeer Toney , Executive Director, Beyond Petrochemicals

, Executive Director, Beyond Petrochemicals Dawn Richard , Recording Artist and Artist Relations Director, Hip Hop Caucus

, Recording Artist and Artist Relations Director, Hip Hop Caucus Sharon Lavigne , Founder, RISE St. James

, Founder, RISE St. James Roishetta Sibley Ozane , Founder, The Vessel Project of Louisiana

, Founder, The Vessel Project of Louisiana Breon Robinson , Coastal Organizer for the Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, Healthy Gulf

, Coastal Organizer for the Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, Healthy Gulf Dr. Beverly Wright , Founder, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice

, Founder, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice Ha Sizzle , Bounce Music Recording Artist

, Bounce Music Recording Artist Water Seed , Funk Music Band

, Funk Music Band Wawa Gatheru , Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist

, Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist Wild Wayne , New Orleans Radio Host and DJ

, New Orleans Radio Host and DJ Event Partner Organizations: Beyond Petrochemicals, Center for International Environment Law, Climate Power, Deep South Center, Descendants Project, Fenceline Watch, Healthy Gulf, Hip Hop Caucus, Nuthin But Fire Records, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, Rise St. James, Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, Vessel Project

What: ‘Nola Green: So Fresh, Seaux Clean,’ a climate justice conversation and musical performances with free food and drinks

When: Friday, July 5, at 12 – 4 p.m. CT

Where: Headquarters by Nice Guys, 445 South Rampart St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70112