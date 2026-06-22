Hilton Riverside Launches 2 New Orleans-Themed Packages

NEW ORLEANS – Hilton New Orleans Riverside is introducing two new guest experiences through partnerships with Lucky Dogs and Morrow Hospitality. The offerings include a Festival Suite package and a “Taste of NOLA” room and dining package intended to highlight New Orleans food, music and cultural traditions.

“We take pride in integrating authentic New Orleans experiences into every stay at Hilton New Orleans Riverside,” said David Piscola, general manager of Hilton New Orleans Riverside. “These partnerships allow us to offer guests something truly distinctive – experiences created with local brands that are synonymous with New Orleans itself.”

Festival Suite – Hilton Riverside

Created in partnership with Lucky Dogs, the hotel’s new Festival Suite is themed around New Orleans festival season. The package includes Lucky Dogs hot dogs, themed cocktails, festival “survival kits” and themed amenities, including musical instruments, intended to evoke a New Orleans festival atmosphere.

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“We partnered with Hilton New Orleans Riverside to create an experience rooted in what New Orleans does best – food, music and celebration – bringing together the authentic elements that define the city’s culture,” said Kirk Talbot, co-owner of Lucky Dogs, Inc. “From iconic local flavors to the vibrant energy you feel on every corner, this collaboration is an opportunity to give guests a true sense of place. We’re proud to have Lucky Dogs included as part of that experience and to help share a piece of New Orleans with visitors from around the world.”

The Festival Suite is available to book and stay through Oct. 18, 2026, and will return beginning in February 2027.

Taste of NOLA Package – Hilton Riverside

In partnership with Morrow Hospitality, the hotel is also introducing the Taste of NOLA package, which includes dining incentives at several Morrow Hospitality restaurants. Guests receive a complimentary appetizer at Morrow’s, 10% off at Sun Chong, a complimentary dessert at Spicy Mango and a complimentary glass of wine with a steak dinner at Morrow Steak.

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The package expands the hotel’s partnerships with local food businesses and restaurants.

“Partnering with Hilton New Orleans Riverside allows us to showcase the true flavor, culture and spirit of New Orleans to more visitors,” said Larry Morrow, co-founder and co-owner of Morrow Hospitality. “Through the Taste of NOLA package, we’re expanding access to our restaurants while delivering an authentic, locally connected experience. We’re proud to partner with a hotel that shares our commitment to great food, culture and service.”

The Taste of NOLA package is available to book for stays through Dec. 31, 2026.