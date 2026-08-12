Hilton Riverside Earns 5 Green Key Rating

NEW ORLEANS – Hilton New Orleans Riverside announced it has earned a 5 Green Key designation, the highest rating awarded through the Green Key Global Eco-Rating Program, which evaluates hotels on areas including energy and water conservation, waste management, purchasing practices and community engagement. According to Hilton, it is the only Louisiana hotel to hold the program’s highest rating.

The designation follows more than 13 years of sustainability initiatives at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. The hotel’s efforts include diverting millions of pounds of waste from landfills, recycling oyster shells for Louisiana coastal restoration projects, repurposing glass for coastal protection projects and incorporating environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition on behalf of the team at Hilton New Orleans Riverside,” said David Piscola, general manager, Hilton New Orleans Riverside. “Each day, we look forward to providing outstanding practices that translate into sustainable excellence and enhanced guest experiences. I’m tremendously proud of my team and their hard work.”

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The 5 Green Key Designation

To earn a 5 Green Key rating, hotels undergo a third-party assessment of their operations, including energy and water conservation, waste management, purchasing practices and community engagement. The certification must be renewed every three years.

Over a Decade of Measurable Impact

The Hilton New Orleans Riverside’s sustainability efforts are tracked annually across multiple programs, including LightStay, Hilton’s environmental and community impact management platform:

Oyster Shell Recycling: Since 2013, Hilton New Orleans Riverside has recycled more than 2.4 million pounds of oyster shells through its partnership with the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana and the hotel’s on-site restaurant Drago’s. The shells are used in living shoreline reef restoration projects along Louisiana’s coast.

Glass Recycling: Since 2021, the hotel has diverted 259,457 pounds of glass, or 518,914 bottles, from landfills through its partnership with Glass Half Full, which transforms recycled glass into sand and gravel for coastal restoration, disaster relief and new glass products.

On-Site Recycling: From 2023 through 2025, the hotel diverted more than 3.1 million pounds of cardboard, compost and fryer oil from landfills through its recycling and waste diversion programs.

Waste Diversion: In 2024, the hotel achieved a 38.5% total waste diversion rate, keeping more than 1.3 million pounds of waste out of landfills. Its related initiatives include sourcing, local partnerships and food recovery programs.

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Part of a Global Commitment

The designation is part of Hilton New Orleans Riverside’s participation in Hilton’s Travel with Purpose strategy, the company’s environmental and social impact initiative. The hotel’s sustainability efforts also support Hilton’s broader 2030 Travel with Purpose goals to reduce environmental impact and increase social impact.

Recognition Across the Hospitality Industry

The 5 Green Key designation adds to other recognitions received by Hilton New Orleans Riverside:

Cvent’s 2025 Top Meeting Hotels and 2024 Top Meeting Hotels

Association Conventions and Facilities 2025 Distinctive Achievement Award

AAA Four Diamond rating

The 5 Green Key Rating comes as Hilton continues to incorporate sustainability into its broader business strategy. In 2025, the company said it continued to exceed its goal of reducing waste by 50% across its hotels while expanding recycling, food waste reduction and other environmental programs, efforts that overlap with many of the areas evaluated through Green Key’s certification process.