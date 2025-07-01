Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Ave. Announces New GM

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue has appointed Shawn McWhorter as its new General Manager. The announcement follows the hotel’s recent acquisition by HRI Hospitality.

McWhorter brings more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including a decade with HRI. He most recently served as Complex General Manager for The Barnett and Maison Métier, both part of HRI’s portfolio.

Earlier in his career, McWhorter was Director of Operations at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City Downtown, where he helped boost quality assurance scores and contributed to hotel renovation efforts. He has also held the role of Area Director of Food & Beverage and completed multiple General Manager task force assignments in cities including Dallas, Portland, Miami, Jackson Hole and New Orleans.

At Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue, McWhorter is expected to focus on strengthening operations and enhancing the guest experience.

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue History

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue is a 20-story, 246-foot-tall historic skyscraper located at 333 St. Charles Avenue in the Central Business District of New Orleans. Originally built in 1926 as the Louisiana Masonic Temple, it was converted into Hotel Monaco in 1992 and later reopened as a Hilton property in 2007 after post-Katrina renovations. Recognized for its architectural integrity and historic character, the hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2015.

About HRI Hospitality

HRI Hospitality, a division of HRI Properties headquartered in New Orleans, is a fully integrated hotel owner, operator, developer, and third-party manager. With a 40‑year legacy beginning in 1982, it focuses on urban mixed‑use and lodging properties across the U.S.

HRI Hospitality operates as a vertically integrated company, handling every stage of hotel development and management. Its services encompass development, architecture, financing, construction management through its sister company HCI Construction, and the procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment. In addition to its development capabilities, the company specializes in hotel operations, managing both branded and independent properties with a strong focus on revenue optimization, operational efficiency, and delivering high-quality service.