Higher Education Expands Curriculum as Artificial Intelligence Jobs Grow

NEW ORLEANS - Universities across the country are rapidly expanding their curricula to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) expertise with institutions not only offering foundational courses in AI but also designing specialized programs across multiple fields.

LSU is one of the universities heavily involved in AI research and training. LSU’s AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp is a 26-week part-time program designed to upskill professionals in applied AI and machine learning techniques.

"LSU is leading the way in AI education with its dedicated Machine Learning (ML) & Artificial Intelligence concentration,” said Henry Hays, adjunct instructor at LSU and co-founder of Disrupt Ready, a tech strategic advisory firm. "LSU's AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp is a great example of how universities are expanding their AI curriculum to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals."

Launched in July 2023, the program covers topics like Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Deep Neural Networks, Natural Language Processing, and Generative AI.

"LSU has made a visionary move to get ahead of this AI wave by combining some of their best Computer Science and Math minds with real world local companies that are very curious about learning more,” said Hays. “Shell, BASF, Entergy and Our Lady of the Lake have all brought real world business challenges to our student teams, with the solution usually surrounding AI or ML usage to solve the problem. This is so important for several reasons: one is that our local companies can get their help and answers with LSU students, which then helps provide them the opportunity to stay local if they want."

UNO is also offering a dedicated Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence concentration within its Computer Science department, giving students hands-on experience with AI concepts, algorithms, and applications.

Additionally, Tulane University and Northwestern State University have initiated innovative AI programs in partnership with major tech companies, jointly designing innovative curricula, conducting collaborative research, and offering valuable internship opportunities.

Job Growth in AI

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment for computer and information systems managers, roles that increasingly encompass AI management, will grow about 17% from 2023 to 2033, significantly outpacing the average growth of 4% for all occupations.

Jobs that are specifically AI-related are among the fastest-growing in the U.S. job market. According to CNN Business, job postings in AI fields have spiked by around 68% since the end of 2022, even as job postings for all categories together have declined by approximately 17%.

AI and machine learning programs like the one at LSU can help launch students’ careers. “The program provides students with hands-on experience that is crucial for success in the field,” said Hays. “It also gives the students the chance to meet and network with industry executives who are very eager to find young talent in this AI ecosystem."

Graduates of LSU’s AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp have secured positions in roles like Data Analyst, Artificial Intelligence Engineer, and Machine Learning Engineer, with U.S. median salaries ranging from $71,034 to $151,063.

And both national and international AI companies are establishing offices here in Louisiana so that skills remain in the state. Copado, for example, a Chicago-based technology company specializing in AI-powered DevOps software for business applications, is already up and running in New Orleans with eleven people hired at salaries of around $80,000 per year. Copado is expected to create at least 20 direct new jobs and Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 23 indirect new jobs, for a total of 43 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region.

AI Project Manager

Recognizing the need for professionals who can lead AI initiatives, several programs now include courses focused on AI project management (AIPM). The Certificate Program in AI Business Strategy at Johns Hopkins, for example, equips project managers and senior leaders with the skills to oversee AI projects from ideation to implementation.

"It's my belief that the AIPM is going to be the most explosive growth in terms of a new job title,” said Hays. “Essentially, these people would know enough about the technical aspects of AI and machine learning (ML) and would also have traditional project management skills that would help companies quickly step into everyday AI usage."

AI project management systems can rapidly analyze highly complex project data and interconnections, identify patterns and crucial milestones, highlight risks, and make predictions about the most efficient path forward.

"The year 2025 will be remembered for the initials AIPM,” said Hays. “We can't train and hire them quick enough! They will be an integral part of any companies' AI strategy because they're largely responsible for what happens once the AI product is built and in the companies' hands."