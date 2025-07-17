Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economic Development

High Impact Jobs Program Central to LED Strategy

July 17, 2025   |By
High Impact Jobs Program Central to LED Strategy
High Impact Jobs Program Central to LED Strategy. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – One of the signature initiatives in Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) new strategic plan is the High Impact Jobs Program (HIP), representing a significant overhaul in how the state incentivizes economic growth. Introduced as part of the Louisiana Wins Business Incentive Guide unveiled earlier this year, HIP is among several programs designed to

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter