High Impact Jobs Program Central to LED Strategy

NEW ORLEANS – One of the signature initiatives in Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) new strategic plan is the High Impact Jobs Program (HIP), representing a significant overhaul in how the state incentivizes economic growth.

Introduced as part of the Louisiana Wins Business Incentive Guide unveiled earlier this year, HIP is among several programs designed to attract new investment, support business expansion, and create high-quality jobs across diverse industries statewide.

“The High Impact Jobs Program is the one we’re most proud of,” said Susan Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development (LED). “We did extensive research and showed the legislature that it’s fiscally responsible for the state. In all the conversations about incentives, people talk about the $125 million a year for the Motion Picture Program. Well, $125 million covers all the other business incentive programs combined. HIP is a financially safe bet for the state and drives the key elements of our strategic plan.”

High Impact Jobs - Focus on Wage Growth

The High Impact Jobs Program's primary goal is to drive wage increases throughout Louisiana.

“At the end of the day, if wages aren’t growing, we’re failing,” Bourgeois said. “We have multiple priorities, but wage growth is the most important one. HIP incentivizes higher wages across the state and ensures all parishes are on an even playing field.”

A crucial feature of HIP is that wage calculations are tailored to local economies.

“The average wage is calculated for each parish, so smaller communities aren’t left out,” Bourgeois explained. “This way, all parishes have an even playing field, rather than being judged against a statewide or regional average.”

No Minimum Job Count for High Impact Jobs

The High Impact Jobs Program also breaks significantly from previous programs by eliminating minimum job requirements.

“There used to be a minimum number of jobs required to qualify for incentives,” Bourgeois said. “Now, it’s fundamentally different. There’s no minimum job count. If you’re in a place like Bunkie and you have 12 employees, and you add one more job at a higher wage, you can still qualify for incentives. For the first time, small businesses have the same opportunity as large companies.”

Pay-for-Performance Approach - HIP

Another key feature of HIP is its pay-for-performance model, which ensures companies receive incentives only after delivering tangible results.

“With HIP, the benefit pays the company back only after they’ve actually paid the wages,” Bourgeois said. “So when I go back to the legislature, I can show them actual data on jobs and wages tied to specific companies and parishes. We’re already seeing the fruits of that.”

This model allows LED to provide legislators with concrete evidence of outcomes.

“I can go back to the legislature and provide actual data on company jobs and wages,” Bourgeois added. “Companies and lawmakers will know the results even before funds are committed. We’re paying for people for what they’ve actually done.”

Broader Economic Impact

Bourgeois emphasized that HIP is designed to advance multiple economic goals simultaneously.

“HIP hits three of our five strategic pillars: wage growth, making Louisiana more competitive, and ensuring that all regions and parishes benefit equally,” she said. “We’re very proud of that.”

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy.

The Mission, as established by state law in 1936: To cultivate jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana.

About LED