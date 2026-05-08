Higgins Hotel Ranked Top 3 Globally – The Higgins Hotel Lobby. Photo provided by The Higgins Hote.

NEW ORLEANS — The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, the official hotel of The National WWII Museum, has received multiple national and industry honors recognizing its service quality, guest satisfaction and meetings performance.

Located at 1000 Magazine St., the the 230-room hotel was named the No. 3 ranked hotel among more than 200 properties worldwide in the Curio Collection by Hilton, based on 2025 guest service scores, placing the New Orleans hotel ahead of 197 properties across Hilton’s global boutique portfolio.

The Higgins, which opened in 2019 adjacent to The National WWII Museum, includes more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a ballroom, breakout rooms and rooftop event areas serving convention, tourism and corporate travelers.

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Four Diamond Award

The recognition was followed by the hotel earning a Four Diamond Award for the sixth consecutive year from the American Automobile Association. The designation, awarded through an annual inspection process, places the Higgins among a select group of upscale hotels recognized for refined accommodations, high levels of service and attention to detail, with only a portion of AAA-inspected properties achieving Four Diamond status.

Guest review data released March 1 by Google also showed the Higgins achieving a 98% overall rating for the prior year, reflecting consistently strong traveler feedback across cleanliness, service and overall experience metrics.

ConventionSouth Magazine Recognition

In addition, the hotel was recognized for the seventh consecutive year by ConventionSouth Magazine as one of the Best Meeting Hotels in Louisiana. The award is based on surveys of meeting planners, citing the property’s execution, creativity in addressing challenges and staff professionalism.

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The recognition reflects the Higgins’ continued positioning within the regional meetings and convention market, where planner feedback and repeat performance are key drivers of group business and event bookings.

Taken together, the honors span guest experience, professional inspections and industry feedback, highlighting sustained performance across multiple benchmarks for the downtown New Orleans hotel as it continues to compete for both leisure and group travel demand.