Herzing University Launches Online Bachelor of Social Work

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses nationwide and a robust online division, has launched a fully online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program. Now open for enrollment, the program equips students with culturally informed knowledge, skills, and values to address complex social issues and advocate for social justice in diverse communities.

The program has achieved Pre-Candidacy for Accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation, an important milestone that reflects Herzing’s commitment to academic quality and professional preparation in the field of social work.

“The evidence-based curriculum will prepare students to promote social justice, support individuals, families, and communities, and advance social welfare programs and services,” said Dr. Shelly Statz, BSW Program Chair. “We are committed to capitalizing on the strength of every student by meeting them where they are, leveraging their prior knowledge and experience, and fostering a welcoming and engaging learning environment.”

The need for qualified social workers across the United States is rapidly increasing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 7% growth in social worker employment from 2023 to 2033, translating to approximately 67,300 job openings annually. This demand is driven by an aging population, the ongoing mental health crisis, rising substance use disorders, and the growing integration of social workers into healthcare systems.

Herzing’s online BSW program rises to meet this demand, preparing ethical, forward-thinking practitioners who are engaged in policy practice and research.

“The addition of the BSW pathway reflects our deep commitment to preparing future social workers who are grounded in the core values of our profession—service, social justice, and the dignity and worth of every person,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wilson, MSW Program Chair. “The online BSW will offer students across the country access to a high-quality, CSWE-aligned education, creating a strong and inclusive foundation to enter the workforce or pursue graduate study. We look forward to welcoming and supporting the next generation of social worker scholars at Herzing University.”

Herzing University’s online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program offers students a flexible, career-focused path to make a meaningful impact in their communities. Designed to support learners in urban, suburban and rural settings, the program prepares students to address complex social issues while balancing life’s responsibilities.

With a curriculum built for continued career growth, students gain essential knowledge and skills to excel in the field of social work. The fully online format allows for degree completion in as few as three years and includes access to virtual support services such as academic advising, tutoring, technical assistance and library resources. Plus, Herzing’s rolling admissions process means students can apply when they’re ready.

Graduates of Herzing’s BSW program also have a clear path forward with the university’s fully CSWE-accredited Master of Social Work (MSW) program. Designed for those seeking advanced roles in clinical or leadership settings, the MSW builds on the foundation established in the bachelor’s program and supports continued professional and personal growth in the field of social work.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The University offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more.

Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline. Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more about Herzing and our accreditation and approvals at www.herzing.edu.