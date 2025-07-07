Herzing University Expands Graduate-Level Nursing Programs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and an online division, has expanded its nursing education offerings with new online specialty pathways at the graduate level – a strategic move to help address the nation’s escalating nursing shortage. While Herzing continues to offer a full continuum of nursing programs from diploma to doctorate, the latest additions include a new Doctor of Nursing Education (DNE) and eight specialty pathways within the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) to Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. These advanced offerings are designed to prepare nurses for leadership roles and to meet the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals.

The expansion of our nursing program allows us to offer students opportunities to level up their nursing degree through the addition of a new specialty and a doctoral degree,” said Dr. Tricia Wagner, dean of nursing, graduate programs at Herzing University. “Not only are we creating a wide variety of pathways to specialize in different fields through a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, we are also helping to build the next generation of nurse educators through a comprehensive, innovative Doctor of Nursing Education program.”

Addressing the critical national nursing shortage requires a robust pipeline of educators. Herzing’s DNE pathway is vital, preparing MSN-prepared registered nurses to become doctorally-prepared nurse educators, equipping them with advanced skills in teaching strategies, innovative technologies (like AI and learning management systems), and curriculum development. By fostering more qualified nursing faculty, the DNE directly enables the education of more aspiring nurses, strengthening our healthcare workforce.

- Sponsors -

Herzing’s MSN to DNP program equips students to become powerful advocates for patients, emphasizing the importance of championing patient rights and influencing health policy to drive better outcomes. Through a structured clinical guidance process, students receive personalized, step-by-step support to ensure they gain the hands-on experience required to succeed at the highest levels of nursing practice.

Benefits of pursuing a DNE or MSN to DNP specialty program through Herzing University:

Career-Focused Curriculum : All programs offer a utility education, focusing on practical solutions that provide students with fundamental knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the workforce.

: All programs offer a utility education, focusing on practical solutions that provide students with fundamental knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the workforce. Flexible Schedule: Herzing’s convenient, online degree programs help busy non-traditional students achieve a school-life balance, helping working parents and practicing nurses manage work and family.

Herzing’s convenient, online degree programs help busy non-traditional students achieve a school-life balance, helping working parents and practicing nurses manage work and family. Virtual Services: Students have access to extensive virtual services, including academic advising, tutoring, technical support and library services.

Students have access to extensive virtual services, including academic advising, tutoring, technical support and library services. Rolling Admission: No application deadlines mean students are able to apply when they are ready and get started soon after.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses across the country and a nationally accessible online division. The university offers career-focused programs in nursing, healthcare, behavioral health, technology, business, public safety and more. Herzing is committed to serving nontraditional and adult learners through flexible on-campus, hybrid and online learning options, workforce-aligned programming and strong industry partnerships that support the healthcare pipeline.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Ranked among the best online programs by US News and World Report since 2013, Herzing empowers students with accessible, career-driven education. Learn more at www.herzing.edu