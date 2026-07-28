Herzing Earns Gold Military-Friendly Designation

METAIRIE – Herzing University, which serves the New Orleans region through its Metairie campus and online degree programs, has been named a 2026-27 Gold Military Friendly School and Military Spouse Friendly School by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs.

The designation recognizes colleges and universities that provide education and support services for active-duty military personnel, veterans and military spouses. The Gold designation places Herzing among the highest-ranked institutions recognized through the Military Friendly Schools program.

More than 1,600 active-duty service members, veterans, military spouses and other military-affiliated students are enrolled at Herzing University nationwide. The university offers online and hybrid degree programs in nursing, healthcare, business, technology, behavioral health and public safety, allowing military students to continue their education while serving or after relocating.

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“My father, a Navy veteran, built Herzing on the belief that the discipline and drive service members bring home should carry them just as far in civilian life,” said Renée Herzing, president of Herzing University. “Being named a Gold Military Friendly School and a Military Spouse Friendly School tells us we’re living up to that founding promise.”

Herzing Military Programs

Herzing University said its military-focused offerings include Military Medic-to-ASN and BSN bridge programs that help military medics and paramedics transition into nursing careers, as well as behavioral health and social work programs that prepare graduates for careers serving veterans and military families.

As a Yellow Ribbon Ready university, Herzing accepts GI Bill education benefits, offers reduced tuition rates for military students and provides financial assistance through its Military Appreciation Grant. A dedicated military support team also helps students navigate military education benefits and scholarship programs available to military families.

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Founded in 1965 by U.S. Navy veteran Henry Herzing, Herzing University is a private, nonprofit institution with campuses across the United States.