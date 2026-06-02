Herzing Adds 11 Nurses to Louisiana Workforce

NEW ORLEANS – Herzing University New Orleans has added 11 new graduates to the state’s healthcare workforce as Louisiana faces an ongoing demand for qualified nurses. Herzing recognized the graduates during its Spring 2026 nursing pinning ceremony May 21 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

A nursing pinning ceremony is a longstanding tradition observed by many nursing schools in the U.S, marking the completion of a nursing program and symbolizing a graduate’s transition into the profession. The 2026 spring class joins a growing community of Herzing University alumni across Louisiana, many of whom remain in the state to live and work, helping strengthen the local healthcare talent pipeline.

“Our graduates did more than complete their programs – they answered our state’s call for skilled, deeply committed healthcare professionals,” said Sarah Higgins, Regional Vice President of Operations – South at Herzing University. “This milestone is the first step into a rewarding career serving their communities.”

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Herzing University New Orleans provides career-focused nursing education through a flexible online and hybrid learning model designed to connect nontraditional students, including career changers, working adults and first-generation students, with clinical settings through local healthcare partners. By combining real-world clinical experience with rigorous coursework, graduates enter essential healthcare roles with the hands-on experience and professional foundation needed in Louisiana’s healthcare workforce.

“Herzing New Orleans is a community-based school,” said Shayla Morgan, a student graduating this semester, as she reflected on her time at Herzing. “It felt like a familial gathering place where it was easy to ask for help and receive resources that actually benefited students.”

Herzing University expects to graduate approximately 800 new nurses during its spring commencement season, contributing to the more than 12,000 nurses who have graduated from the university over its 60-year history. The university operates 12 campuses nationwide and an online division, offering more than 40 programs from diploma to doctorate level for nontraditional students and adult learners.