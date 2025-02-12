Heroes of New Orleans Hosts “Race for a Cause” Go-Kart Challenge

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Heroes of New Orleans will host the Race for a Cause corporate go-kart challenge and festival March 22 at NOLA Motorsports Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This engaging and impactful event is designed to unite local businesses, community leaders and youth in a high-energy competition that supports the Aspiring Heroes Workforce Development Program.

“This event is about uniting our community through friendly competition and making a lasting impact on the lives of our youth,” said Greg Ravy, CEO of Heroes of New Orleans. “We invite local businesses to join us on the track and support a cause that truly matters.”

Race for a Cause features a series of competitive events including a Teen Racer Challenge where local students partner with corporate sponsors. There will also be a Corporate CEO Race pitting top executives against one another.

In addition to the races, the festival will offer a car and bike show, live music, food vendors, a marketplace and a family-friendly kids’ area.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses looking to support the cause while enjoying a unique corporate team-building experience. Sponsorship levels include:

• Title Sponsor – $15,000 featuring exclusive branding and VIP perks;

• Gold Sponsor – $10,000 offering premier branding and team entry;

• Silver Sponsor – $7,500 including branding and team entry;

• Team Sponsorship – $1,500 providing a corporate team-building experience without marketing perks).

Heroes of New Orleans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering at-risk youth through education, mentorship and career readiness training, will use the fundraising event to support the Aspiring Heroes Workforce Development Program. The initiative aims to provide local teens with the skills and confidence necessary to build sustainable careers.