Heroes of New Orleans Celebrates $1M Milestone

NEW ORLEANS — Heroes of New Orleans held a Big Check Presentation Ceremony on July 17, marking $1 million raised through the INVEST in Algiers Campaign. The NOLA Coalition, led by GNO, Inc., emceed the event, which brought together elected officials, corporate and philanthropic funders, and Heroes of New Orleans youth and families at the organization’s Algiers campus. Heroes of New Orleans is a longtime NOLA Coalition member.

The campaign represents one of the largest private investments in the history of Heroes of New Orleans and reflects the strength of collaboration among government, business, philanthropy, and community organizations. The $1 million investment will expand programs that prepare young people for careers, strengthen families, advance STEM education, increase workforce readiness, and build safer, more prosperous neighborhoods throughout Algiers.

“Investment in Algiers is investment in the future of New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This campaign came together because local public, corporate, and philanthropic partners understand that young people with access to impactful programs become the skilled workers and strong families this region needs. This is the kind of public-private partnership the NOLA Coalition was built to inspire, and it is how a more prosperous New Orleans gets built.”

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Investment Expands Heroes of New Orleans Programs

Youth-serving organizations like Heroes of New Orleans have become a central piece of how the city approaches public safety and economic mobility on the West Bank. Algiers has seen renewed investment in recent years, and city leaders point to programs that keep young people engaged in school, on a career track, and connected to mentors as a proven lever for reducing violence and building a stronger local workforce.

“This $1 million investment in Algiers is more than funding—it’s a declaration that our young people and families on the Westbank matter,” said Gregory Ravy, Founder and CEO of Heroes of New Orleans. “For nearly a decade, Heroes of New Orleans has walked alongside this community, and today we’re able to go further: expanding workforce training, mentorship, and family support to reach even more youth ready to build something for themselves. I’m grateful to every partner who stood with us to make this moment possible. This is what happens when a community invests in its own future.”

Heroes of New Orleans Celebrates $1M Milestone. Photo provided by GNO, Inc.

Part of Broader Youth Investment Strategy

Heroes of New Orleans is a member of The NOLA Coalition, the public safety and youth investment initiative GNO, Inc. helped launch in 2022 with a three-year goal of raising $15 million for youth services. The $1 million raised through INVEST in Algiers counts toward that goal, pushing the Coalition’s total past $12 million to date, and stands as one of its largest single contributions so far.

“Investing in our young people is one of the most important investments we can make in the future of New Orleans, said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “Organizations like Heroes are preparing the next generation with the skills, confidence, and support they need to thrive. The contributions made will help strengthen the mentorship, workforce development and tools Heroes provide to young people and their families. Together, we’re creating pathways to opportunity and building a stronger future for our city.”

The scale of this fundraising round, drawing major gifts from local businesses, the Louisiana Legislature, and private foundations, signals that the business and philanthropic community increasingly views youth development as core infrastructure for the region rather than a one-time charitable gesture.

“Heroes of New Orleans has transformed the lives of hundreds of our city’s youth over the past decade,” said Carlin Conner, CEO of IMTT. “That’s more than impact; that’s building a legacy of success that will continue to shape our future. I hope IMTT’s past and present investment in the work of Greg and his team will encourage more businesses, charitable organizations and community leaders to join us in creating brighter days for us all,” said Carlin Conner, CEO of IMTT.”

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Public and Private Partners Contribute

The $1 million total was raised through the following contributions:

State Representative Delisha Boyd: $425,000

Greg Keller Foundation: $250,000

IMTT: $200,000

Dr. Laney Chouest / NOLA Motorsports Park: $100,000

Keesler Federal Credit Union: $15,000

Anonymous Community Impact Donor: $15,000

Ochsner Medical Center, Westbank Campus: $10,000

“Having grown up in Algiers and seeing what Heroes of New Orleans is doing with families here has been remarkable,” said Greg Keller, Founder of the Greg Keller Foundation. “Greg Ravy has credibility with the community, from business leaders to kids to elected officials, and that is what makes the organization so impactful. His approach is different from many organizations because he involves the entire family, not just the children, creating a multi-dimensional approach to changing lives. That is what has created sustained success and consistency over time.”

The list of donors reflects a deliberate strategy to pair public dollars with sustained private commitments, betting that corporate and philanthropic partners will keep reinvesting in Algiers as the neighborhood grows. Organizers say that approach, anchoring a nonprofit’s budget in long-term relationships with local employers rather than a single grant cycle, is what allows programs like the Technology Space to plan years, not months, ahead.

“You cannot profess to love New Orleans and not help New Orleans and its people,” said State Representative Delisha Boyd, D-102nd District. “Saving our children is not one person’s job or one organization’s job. It’s everybody’s charge. Heroes of New Orleans is proof of what happens when we work together, and I’m grateful to stand with a community that shows up for its kids.”

Technology Space Showcases Programs

The ceremony program included youth impact testimonials and recognition of the 2026 Heroes of New Orleans Cohort. Following the presentation, media toured the Heroes of New Orleans Technology Space, where youth participants led demonstrations of hands-on programming in 3D printing, robotics, podcasting, entrepreneurship, culinary arts, and hospitality training.

“Supporting Heroes of New Orleans was an easy decision,” said Dr. Laney Chouest, Owner of NOLA Motorsports Park. “Young people need places where they can build real skills and see a path forward, and that is exactly what this organization provides. Investing in programs like this is investing in the future workforce of our region, and I am proud to be part of a group of partners who believe in that future enough to put real money behind it.”