Henderson Named Interim CEO of Louisiana Citizens

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple announced Nov. 12 that he has selected Ron Henderson to serve as interim chief executive officer of the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Louisiana Citizens).

The announcement was made during a Louisiana Citizens Board of Directors meeting. Henderson, who currently serves as the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s (LDI) deputy commissioner for consumer advocacy, will begin his new role Nov. 16.

“Ron’s experience at the LDI, knowledge of the industry, and understanding of the challenges facing Louisiana’s insurance market make him an excellent fit to lead Louisiana Citizens during this transition,” said Temple. “I have full confidence in Ron’s ability to provide steady, effective leadership that will serve the company and its policyholders well.”

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“I look forward to working with the staff at Louisiana Citizens to ensure the company operates smoothly during this time of transition,” said Henderson. “My focus will be to ensure we are serving our policyholders, especially during these last few weeks of hurricane season.”

Henderson: Leadership Experience and Transition

Henderson has served as deputy commissioner for consumer advocacy since 2012 and previously served as deputy commissioner for licensing and compliance at the LDI. In addition to his work at the department, Henderson teaches insurance at Southern University’s School of Business and insurance law at LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

Louisiana Citizens serves as the state’s insurer of last resort for property owners unable to obtain coverage in the private market. Its policy count had fallen nearly 20% from its 2022 peak to roughly 114,000 as of June 2026, according to figures provided by GNO, Inc. The organization is preparing to transfer another group of policies to private insurers Dec. 1 as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on the state-backed insurer.

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Former Louisiana Citizens CEO Richard Newberry’s final day was Nov. 11.

“In the coming weeks, I will work with Louisiana Citizens and the Board of Directors as we begin the search for a new CEO,” said Temple. “I am grateful to Richard for his 10-plus years of leadership and service to our state, and I wish him well.”