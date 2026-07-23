Hello Dormie Partners with Sunshine Society

NEW ORLEANS — Hello Dormie, a New Orleans-based interior design company focused on the college move-in market, has partnered with lifestyle brand Sunshine Society to offer curated dorm room designs featuring the company’s bedding collection for the 2026 back-to-college season.

The collaboration pairs Sunshine Society’s signature striped duvets and shams with Dormie’s professionally designed dorm room kits, which include coordinated room concepts, shopping lists, styling guidance and products from multiple brands.

Founded by nationally recognized interior designer Olivia Erwin Rosenthal, Hello Dormie helps students and families furnish dorm rooms, apartments and sorority houses through shoppable design packages intended to simplify the move-in process.

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“Every Dormie design is created to remove the stress from move-in while delivering a room students genuinely love,” Rosenthal said. “Sunshine Society’s beautiful bedding was a natural addition because it brings both style and comfort to the spaces we’re designing.”

Sunshine Society, founded by Lexie Polito and Alli Sims, creates bedding, loungewear, accessories and home goods inspired by travel and color. Through the partnership, the company’s bedding will be incorporated into select Dormie room designs.

“We’ve always believed that where you begin and end your day matters,” Polito said. “A college dorm quickly becomes so much more than a room. It’s a first home away from home. Partnering with Dormie allows us to bring warmth, personality and beautiful design to that experience while making the decorating process easier for both students and parents.”

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The companies said the partnership reflects a shared focus on combining professional interior design with products intended to create functional, personalized living spaces for students.

The Dormie x Sunshine Society collection is available through Dormie’s curated room designs and on select Sunshine Society bedding collections for the 2026 college move-in season.

Rosenthal’s interior design work has appeared in publications including Architectural Digest, The New York Times, House Beautiful, Elle Decor, Dwell and Vogue Living.