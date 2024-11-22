Helena Moreno to Address Delgado Community College Graduates at Fall Commencement Ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Delgado Community College will welcome Helena Moreno, the president of the New Orleans City Council, to address nearly 1,500 graduates and their guests at the college’s fall commencement on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

“We are privileged to have Helena Moreno, a true champion for progress in New Orleans, as our commencement speaker. Her dedication to public service and her unwavering commitment to uplifting our community reflect the values we instill in our students at Delgado. I know her words will inspire our graduates as they embark on their own journeys to make a difference,” said Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, Chancellor of Delgado Community College.

“I am truly honored to speak at Delgado Community College’s commencement and celebrate this incredible milestone with the graduates,” said Moreno. “Delgado’s commitment to empowering students and strengthening our community is admirable, and I am excited to share a message of hope, resilience, and the boundless opportunities that lie ahead for each of these bright, talented individuals.”

“We are delighted to have Helena Moreno address our graduates at this fall’s commencement ceremony,” said Dr. Timothy Stamm, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs and college provost at Delgado. “Her remarkable journey and tireless advocacy resonate deeply with Delgado’s mission. I am confident her message will inspire our graduates to pursue their goals with the same determination, purpose, and commitment to excellence that she exemplifies.”

Stamm will preside over the commencement exercises, joined by Chancellor Littleton-Steib, college administrators, Elizabeth Shaye Hope, president of the faculty senate, and Nakia Brown-Bates, president of the alumni association. Kristopher LaMorte, professor of theater, will announce the names of the graduates.

Moreno began her career as an Emmy-winning investigative reporter for WDSU-TV, where her coverage of Hurricane Katrina and political issues inspired her transition to public service. Elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2010, she represented District 93, advocating for women’s rights, domestic violence reform (featured in the documentary “Five Awake”), criminal justice, healthcare, early education and elder care. As a member of the New Orleans City Council, Moreno currently chairs the Climate and Sustainability Committee and the Economic Development Committee, and has previously led key committees overseeing Entergy New Orleans and the city’s budget, driving progress on energy, public safety, and economic growth.