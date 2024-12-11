Helena Moreno Officially Announces 2025 Campaign for Mayor of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Council President Helena Moreno, a bold leader who has served on the New Orleans City Council for the past seven years, will seek the Mayor’s office in the 2025 municipal election.

“New Orleans needs to get back to the basics – back to making our city truly work for everyone. I believe we need a twenty-four/seven leader to get things done and to once again make the people of New Orleans THE priority,” said Moreno. “I’m running for Mayor because we need change, with bold and committed leadership right now. We know we need a new direction. I ask all New Orleanians to join me – to rise up as we fight for a better future, together.”

Moreno brings forward a blend of community-driven leadership, tenacity, and experience from her more than 14 years of public service as well as more than a decade of accountability journalism.

Moreno’s campaign, Helena Moreno for Our Future, will be co-chaired by Clerk of First City Court Donna Glapion and Community Organizer Lynda Woolard, both longtime champions of women’s empowerment and a better New Orleans.

“Helena isn’t just tough, she’s relentless. She’s about the work – not the perks. We’ve watched her fight and she fights to win – for us,” said Co-Chair Clerk Glapion

“Our city needs someone who not only listens to the people but also works tirelessly to fight for their needs. Helena is that leader. She’s been a consistent and unstoppable force to improve our City and she’ll be a Mayor we can all be proud of,” said Co-Chair Lynda Woolard.

As New Orleans City Council President, Moreno has led the City Council with unprecedented independence through challenging times including COVID and Hurricane Ida. She’s been out front:

Pushing for accountability when city services that fail the people;

Fighting for a more affordable city that builds more housing and values workers with good jobs and living wages;

Reimaging public safety with major reforms to build a more effective and responsive NOPD, prioritizing real community-led violence prevention and crisis response;

Pressing for more job creation and economic opportunity for every part of the city; and,

Investing in a more sustainable, more affordable and resilient New Orleans with clean energy and a stronger electrical grid.

Helena also always led on the toughest of issues, from the rebuilding of Lincoln Beach to moving the residents of Gordon Plaza – no matter how big the opponent or how steep the odds, Helena took on the fight and didn’t quit until the people had won.