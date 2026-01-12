Helena Moreno Inaugurated 63rd Mayor

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Jan. 12, Helena Moreno was inaugurated as the 63rd Mayor of the City of New Orleans during a ceremony held at the historic Saenger Theatre. Moreno was sworn in by a surprise guest, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in front of a capacity crowd of 2500 attendees representing the diversity of our city.

“We will rebuild what is broken. We will fix what has been ignored. We will lift up every neighborhood, every family, and every dream because you have waited long enough,” said Moreno.

The inaugural theme “ALL IN FOR NEW ORLEANS” embodies Mayor Moreno’s vision for collective action and shared responsibility in addressing the city’s challenges.

From neighborhood service projects to music and cultural celebrations, the mayor has invited residents from every corner of New Orleans to participate in reimagining their city’s future.

The culmination of these events at the swearing-in ceremony reinforced that meaningful progress requires everyone’s contribution. As Mayor Moreno emphasized throughout her campaign and inaugural activities, to forge a new direction, we must resolve to be ”all in” for our city and our future.

The mayor’s office said the inauguration marks the formal beginning of a new administration focused on governing the city with accountability, transparency, collaboration, and a commitment to serving all New Orleanians. The ceremony at the Sanger brought together city leaders, community members, and residents to mark the transition of leadership and the shared responsibility of moving New Orleans forward.

Mayor Moreno emphasized that her administration will prioritize effective city services, transparent government, and partnership with the City Council and residents across every neighborhood. Her approach to leadership centers on bringing people together to solve problems and ensuring city government is responsive, accessible, and focused on results.

Mayor Moreno makes history as the first Latina and second woman elected to serve as Mayor of New Orleans.

Mayor Moreno begins her term immediately following the Jan. 12 inauguration.