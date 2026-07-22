Real Estate

Heirloom Plans $10M Boutique Hotel Downtown

July 22, 2026   |By
Heirloom Plans $10M Boutique Hotel Downtown
Heirloom Plans $10M Boutique Hotel Downtown. Rendering provided by Heirloom.

NEW ORLEANS – Heirloom is transforming two historic buildings connected by a historic bridge at 518-526 Gravier St. in the Central Business District into a nine-suite boutique hotel as part of a nearly $10 million investment that expands the company’s downtown hospitality portfolio. Heirloom is co-developing the project with The McEnery Company, its joint venture

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