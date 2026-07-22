Heirloom Plans $10M Boutique Hotel Downtown

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NEW ORLEANS – Heirloom is transforming two historic buildings connected by a historic bridge at 518-526 Gravier St. in the Central Business District into a nine-suite boutique hotel as part of a nearly $10 million investment that expands the company’s downtown hospitality portfolio. Heirloom is co-developing the project with The McEnery Company, its joint venture

NEW ORLEANS – Heirloom is transforming two historic buildings connected by a historic bridge at 518-526 Gravier St. in the Central Business District into a nine-suite boutique hotel as part of a nearly $10 million investment that expands the company's downtown hospitality portfolio.

Heirloom is co-developing the project with The McEnery Company, its joint venture development partner, and will operate the boutique hotel. Unlike many hospitality companies that manage existing properties, Heirloom designs, develops and operates many of its own projects. Studio Rise is the project architect.

The project will preserve the two historic buildings and their connecting historic bridge while creating an intimate all-suite hotel featuring custom-fabricated furniture and millwork, curated interiors, a swimming pool, spa and other amenities.

Co-founder Frank Glaser said the company was drawn to the property because of its architectural character and the opportunity to strengthen Heirloom's growing presence in downtown New Orleans.

"The building has tremendous character," Glaser said. "It had sat undeveloped for some time, and we saw a chance to bring it back to life in a way that honors what makes it special."

Glaser said the project reflects Heirloom's approach of restoring distinctive historic buildings while designing hospitality experiences around their unique character.

Heirloom: Long-Term Investment in Downtown

Glaser said the Gravier Street project is part of Heirloom's broader strategy of expanding its presence across downtown New Orleans.

"It is a natural extension of our investment in downtown New Orleans,” he said. “We have been steadily building a presence across the CBD and greater downtown as well as LGD, and a boutique hotel of this caliber anchors that footprint and reflects a long-term commitment to the area."

Glaser said the nearly $10 million investment reflects Heirloom's confidence in downtown New Orleans and its hospitality market.

"With overall project costs approaching $10 million, our conviction speaks for itself. We believe in the future of downtown New Orleans and its hospitality market, and we continue to place real capital and headcount behind that belief," said Glaser.

With construction now underway, Glaser said the company is targeting an opening by the end of 2027.

"We are fully permitted and live on site now. We are targeting roughly a 12-month build with an opening by the end of 2027. And there is a compelling history behind this building that will be embedded throughout the design, and we will be sharing more as the project matures."

History Shapes the Guest Experience

Rather than simply converting the historic buildings into a hotel, Heirloom plans to incorporate the property's history throughout the guest experience.

"Beyond the adaptive reuse, we are creating something closer to part hotel, part museum. The property carries a rich history, and we are weaving that story into the design, incorporating historical relics in a tasteful way. It will be an intimate all-suite hotel with a pool, spa, and other thoughtful amenities, built around a curated and unmistakably local experience. There is more to this story that we are excited to share as it comes together."

The project also involves a historic tax credit rehabilitation designed to preserve the buildings' character while creating a modern hospitality experience.

"This is a meticulous historic tax credit rehabilitation of two historic buildings, connected by a historic bridge. Preserving that fabric while delivering a modern hospitality experience is the challenge and the opportunity in equal measure. The character of these buildings is something you simply cannot replicate in new construction."

Glaser said that philosophy extends from the company's broader approach of designing and developing its own hospitality properties rather than simply operating them.

Project Team

The project team includes Heirloom's Marcie Banks, who is leading development and construction, and Jennifer Milazzo-Bailey, who is leading interior design and finish selection. Studio Rise is the project architect.

Glaser said Heirloom expects to announce additional ownership partners and share more of the building's history as the project progresses.