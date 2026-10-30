Healthy Growth

Welcome to our first-ever health focused issue!

Healthcare is Greater New Orleans’ largest employment cluster, supporting more than 86,000 jobs across our 10-parish region, with an average annual salary topping $87,000. But the industry’s economic impact extends well beyond patient care.

Our region is also a center for medical research and innovation. In 2025 alone, Tulane University, LSU Health New Orleans and Xavier University collectively received approximately $135 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health.

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And that innovation economy is only getting stronger.

This month, we explore how our region’s two healthcare giants, Ochsner Health and LCMC Health, are each making major investments to position New Orleans as a destination for cancer care — and what those efforts could mean for patients, jobs and our economy.

There’s encouraging news on the cancer front, too. Although Louisiana continues to struggle with cancer rates above the national average, Orleans Parish has one of the lowest cancer incidence rates in the state, ranking next to last among Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Its rate is also below the national average and continues to decline.

As we (thankfully!) approach the end of hurricane season, we also caught up with Shelina Davis, president and CEO of the Louisiana Public Health Institute, about an ambitious effort to make healthcare more resilient across the Gulf Coast.

Backed by a $20 million grant — one of just two awarded nationwide through the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Futures Challenge — the five-year Gulf Hub initiative aims to ensure community health centers can continue providing critical care before, during and after disasters. Investments in everything from solar power to portable health records will help make that possible.

It’s yet another example of how our region is turning its challenges into opportunities for innovation.

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Speaking of innovation, don’t miss this month’s manufacturing feature, in which Biz New Orleans Associate News Editor Kelly Hite takes a deep dive into the surprising variety of healthcare products and technologies being developed and manufactured right here. From cutting-edge medical devices to custom prosthetics, there’s a lot more happening in this sector than you might imagine.

Thanks for reading,