NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Healthcare Connections is expanding its workforce scholarship program at Delgado Community College and Bossier Parish Community College to include certified nursing assistant (CNA) and doula training beginning in spring 2027.

More than 100 scholarships have already been awarded through the program, which helps Medicaid enrollees pursue careers in healthcare by reducing financial barriers to education and training.

The expansion is part of the health plan’s multi-year investment in healthcare workforce development, which also includes a partnership with Xavier University in New Orleans. The initiative aims to improve health outcomes while creating career opportunities for Medicaid enrollees and addressing healthcare workforce needs across Louisiana.

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New Healthcare Training Opportunities

The scholarship program initially supported students pursuing fields including medical coding, community health work and other allied health programs.

CNAs provide direct patient care in hospitals, nursing facilities, home health and other healthcare settings. Doulas provide non-clinical physical, emotional and informational support to individuals and families during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. Both roles offer opportunities to enter the healthcare workforce through focused training programs.

“Workforce development is an important part of improving health because economic opportunity and access to meaningful employment can have a lasting impact on individuals, families and communities,” said Dr. Brooke Wyatt, director of population health for Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “Expanding these scholarships to include CNAs and doulas allows us to support more people as they pursue careers that directly touch the lives of patients and families. These are essential roles in healthcare, and investing in the people who fill them can help strengthen both our workforce and the communities we serve.”

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“The expansion of these scholarships creates an important bridge between education and opportunity for students who want to build meaningful careers in healthcare,” said Larissa Littleton-Steib, chancellor of Delgado Community College. “By supporting students pursuing CNA and doula credentials, we are helping more Louisianans gain skills that are needed in our communities while strengthening the pipeline of compassionate, qualified healthcare professionals. Delgado is proud to partner with Louisiana Healthcare Connections to make these opportunities more accessible to the students and families we serve.”

Spring 2027 Scholarship Applications

Applications for spring 2027 scholarships are available through participating colleges. Interested individuals can contact Delgado Community College or Bossier Parish Community College for eligibility requirements, application deadlines and program information.