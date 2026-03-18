HCCL Trade Mission Strengthens Louisiana–Central America Ties

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) successfully concluded its 2026 trade mission to El Salvador and Honduras from March 8–13, reinforcing Louisiana’s role as a strategic gateway for international commerce and strengthening economic partnerships across Central America.

Led by Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of HCCL, the six-day mission brought together a high-level delegation of leaders from government, finance, healthcare, aviation, infrastructure, media, and higher education. Throughout the visit, delegates engaged in bilateral meetings with public officials, private-sector executives, and institutional leaders to explore opportunities for expanded trade, investment, and collaborative development.

At the Civic Center (Centro Cívico) in Honduras with Secretary of Economic Development, Eddy Ordoñez. Photo provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

The delegation held strategic discussions focused on logistics, financial services, healthcare collaboration, infrastructure development, aviation connectivity, and higher education partnerships. These engagements generated new pathways for commercial exchange and laid the groundwork for future initiatives that will strengthen economic ties between Louisiana and Central America.

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Participants represented a cross-section of Louisiana’s leading institutions, including Gulf Coast Bank & Trust, Ochsner Health, Louisiana Economic Development, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, CRC Global Solutions, Telemundo42, TeleVizion, City of New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz Museum, Colmex Construction, the University of Holy Cross, and the University of New Orleans.

Visit to the Presidential Palace in San Salvador, El Salvador, with the delegation accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Investment, Hon. Miguel Kattan. HCCL Trade Mission

During the mission, delegates participated in business forums, site visits, and high-level meetings with government officials, business leaders, and institutional partners that highlighted Louisiana’s logistics capabilities, growing international business network, and strategic access to North American markets.

A key milestone included the renewal of the Sister City agreement between Tegucigalpa and New Orleans, reaffirming the longstanding cultural and economic ties between the two cities.

The delegation also advanced collaboration in the healthcare sector, as representatives from Ochsner Health led a medical panel and professional exchange at Hospital María in Honduras. Discussions throughout the mission also explored opportunities to expand tourism promotion, strengthen institutional partnerships, and encourage new bilateral trade and investment between Louisiana and Central America.

About HCCL

The mission of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) is to foster the continued economic growth, development, and promotion of Hispanic businesses and their associations in the State of Louisiana, and to serve as the conduit between the Hispanic business community and the community at large.