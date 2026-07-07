HCCL to Host Global Conference & Tradeshow. Image provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) will host its Global Conference & Tradeshow on August 19 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner. The event is free and open to the public, bringing together business leaders, government officials, international delegations, consular representatives, entrepreneurs, and community organizations to strengthen global partnerships and promote economic opportunities in Louisiana.

The conference will feature an international tradeshow with exhibitors, business and cultural sessions, and meetings connecting local businesses with public and private procurement opportunities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with representatives from international consulates and visiting delegations, highlighting Louisiana’s growing role in global commerce and cultural exchange.

This year’s conference will welcome delegates from Spain and Central America, including representatives from the Economic Development Agency of Murcia, the Port of Cartagena-Spain, and leaders from the food, wine, logistics, manufacturing, and cultural sectors. The event reflects HCCL’s commitment to fostering international collaboration, investment, and cross-cultural partnerships that benefit businesses and communities across the region.

- Sponsors -

A featured highlight of the conference is the debut of the Giant Interactive Historical Map of the United States, launching as part of the America 250 educational initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Made possible through the support of Louisiana Blue, JEDCO, New Orleans & Company, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Brightframe, CRC Global Solutions, and the Port of New Orleans, the immersive 2,600-square-foot exhibit allows visitors to explore the history, culture, and contributions of all 50 states through more than 100 interactive QR code experiences. Following the conference, the exhibit will travel to schools, conventions, museums, and community events throughout Louisiana.

“This conference showcases Louisiana as a gateway for international business, cultural exchange, and innovation,” said Mayra Pineda, President and CEO of HCCL. “By bringing together businesses, global partners, consular representatives, educators, and community leaders, we are creating lasting connections that strengthen our economy while celebrating the rich diversity that makes our region unique.”

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HCCL Global Conference & Tradeshow Information

Tuesday, August 18, 2026 : International business meetings, cultural activities, and delegation events at multiple locations.

: International business meetings, cultural activities, and delegation events at multiple locations. Wednesday, August 19, 2026: Global Conference & Tradeshow, Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, Kenner, Louisiana.

The event is free and open to the public

HCCL is currently seeking sponsors and strategic partners to support the conference and the America 250 Interactive Historical Map initiative. Participation offers valuable visibility while supporting a project with lasting educational, cultural, and economic impact.