HCCL and USHCC to Host Gulf Coast Energy Forum

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) will host their inaugural Gulf Coast Energy Forum Oct. 20-21 at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

The two-day HCCL and USHCC event will bring together energy executives, policymakers, investors, utilities, energy producers, entrepreneurs and business leaders for discussions on energy security, infrastructure, innovation, investment and economic growth.

Topics will span oil and gas, LNG, carbon management, renewables, hydrogen and grid modernization, as well as energy reliability and affordability, supply chain resilience, procurement opportunities and workforce development.

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Gulf Coast Energy Forum Speakers

Image provided by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL).

Featured speakers at the Gulf Coast Energy Forum include Entergy New Orleans President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez, who will deliver the luncheon keynote, and Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May, who will participate in the welcome reception.

Other speakers include former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, senior policy advisor at Van Ness Feldman; Dr. Greg Upton, executive director and associate research professor at LSU’s Energy Institute; Ramiro A. Cavazos, president and CEO of USHCC; Ruben Diaz Jr., president and CEO of NuevoDiaz; Jose Perez, president and CEO of Hispanics in Energy; and Stephen Loy, director of technology commercialization for Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL.

The lineup also includes Synthia Jaramillo, senior vice president of corporate, government, tribal and community affairs at Riley Permian; Rebecca Conwell, president and CEO of the LSU New Orleans Research and Technology Foundation; Janet Brewster, owner of Brewster Procurement Group; and Mariana Tafur, portfolio director at Worley.

Louisiana’s Energy Role

The forum comes as the Gulf Coast remains a major center for energy production and infrastructure and as Louisiana sees investment and technological change across traditional and emerging energy sectors. Organizers point to the state’s energy assets, industrial base, port infrastructure, workforce and international commercial ties as factors in holding the event in New Orleans.

In addition to industry and policy discussions, the forum will focus on business opportunities across the energy value chain, including connections among companies, suppliers, investors and potential partners. Organizers said procurement, supplier relationships and contracting opportunities will be among the areas of focus.

HCCL and USHCC are inviting energy companies, utilities, technology providers, engineering and construction firms, financial institutions, suppliers, investors and other industry stakeholders to participate.

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“We’re proud to partner with Mayra Pineda, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana, to host the inaugural Gulf Coast Energy Forum. Louisiana is a premier global and national hub for oil and gas, LNG, carbon management, and grid modernization, and this forum puts Louisiana at the center of the critical national conversation on both traditional and alternative energy,” said Ramiro Cavazos, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The forum is being held with support from Entergy, Natural Allies, Van Ness Feldman, Riley Permian, TeleVizion and Hispanics in Energy.