HBAGNO Shares Storm Recovery Contractor List

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) has provided those affected by the devastating storm damage across the metro area with a list of licensed builders who are currently accepting storm recovery work.

“In the event of any natural disaster, it is important to work with licensed contractors who understand the unique safety codes and best practices needed in our area, particularly as they relate to wind and flood damages, that out-of-state contractors don’t know or have little experience with,” said Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO).

In addition to this preferred HBAGNO builder list, there is year-round in HBAGNO’s online membership directory that can be used to verify any contractor’s license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors at www.lslbc.louisiana.gov.

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HBAGNO Contractors Accepting Storm Recovery Work

The list of HBAGNO builders who are currently accepting storm recovery work include:

• New Orleans Flooring: Beverly Bourgeois, 985-227-2570 or 504-733-5667, beverly@nolaflooring.com. Services: Flooring installation and repairs. License: CL77824.

• Aspire Concepts LLC: Alfred Blue, 504-444-2847, info@aspireconcepts.net. Services: Flood damage repairs and remediation; roofing repair and replacement; home opening repairs; yard cleanup and debris removal; emergency recovery services. Service area: St. James, St. John, St. Charles, Orleans, Jefferson and Lafourche parishes. License: 887982.

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• La Maison Renovations LLC: Nicole Goff, 504-388-3051, lamaisonrenovationsllc@gmail.com. Services: FORTIFIED roofing and general contracting. Service area: Greater New Orleans, Houma, Northshore, and Slidell. License: RL 889030.

• On-Site Contracting LLC: Joe Maestas, 504-455-5652, estimates@oscontracting.com. Services: Flood remediation, roofing, home opening repairs, and debris removal. Service area: Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes. Licenses: Residential 883386; Commercial 61727.

• Creative Builders of Louisiana: Adam, 504-952-7919, wecare@creativebuildersofla.com. Services: All storm recovery categories. Service area: Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Lafourche, St. Tammany, St. John, and Tangipahoa parishes. Licenses: RL882202; CL61307.

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• RiverView Construction/TheGenStop: Wayne, 504-324-1810, wayne@thegenstop.com. Services: Backup generator service and repair; flood remediation; roofing repair and replacement. Service area: New Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, East Baton Rouge, and Tangipahoa. License: 42022.

• Hurricane Fence and Home Improvement: Martina Scheuermann, 504-466-3712 or 504-616-5330, hurricanefenceco@yahoo.com. Services: Fence repair and replacement. Service area: Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes. License: HI.555943.

• Sweeney Restoration/Riverside Exteriors: Devon Sweeney, 504-474-7100. Services: Roofing, siding, and remodeling. Service area: Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, St. Bernard, St. John, and St. Charles parishes. Licenses: Residential 881928; Commercial 62620; Roofing 10445.

• Dast Construction LLC: Adrian Nikdast, 504-875-7277, DastConstructionLLC@gmail.com. Services: Flood remediation; roofing; home opening repairs; debris removal; general construction; emergency storm recovery. Service area: Southeast Louisiana. License: RL.00531.

• Ortego Enterprises: Heath Gomez, 504-264-7360. Services: FORTIFIED-certified roofing, renovations, mold mitigation, asbestos removal, new construction, and metal buildings. Service area: Statewide. Licenses: RL.890543; CL.79606.

• Garcia & Jaimes Contractors LLC: Leo Garcia Jaimes, 504-444-1700, leo@garciaandjaimescontractors.com. Services: Flood remediation; roofing; home opening repairs; debris removal; emergency recovery services. Service area: Louisiana parishes statewide. Licenses: Residential 886163; Commercial 69366.

• Pleasure Pools: Charles Elfert, 985-626-1283. Services: Pool draining and cleaning; equipment replacement. Service area: Statewide. License: CL35477.

• Regency Contracting Group: Stephen Rodrigue, 504-383-3633, srodrigue@regency-contracting.com. Services: Flood remediation; roofing; home opening repairs; debris removal; emergency recovery services. Service area: St. James, St. John, St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes. Licenses: CL71807; RL887245.

• Indoor Air Quality Services Inc.: Pablo Maique Jr. and Sandra Tablada, 504-227-0200, iaq4mold@aol.com. Services: Flood damage repairs and remediation. Service area: Within 100 miles of New Orleans. Mold Contractor License: 250793.

• Ramaa Electrical & Construction LLC: Goutam Mondal, P.E., 504-564-8713, ramaaelectrical9@gmail.com. Services: Residential and commercial construction, renovations, electrical panel installation, AC installation and repair, generator installation, electrical wiring, and roofing. Service area: Statewide. Licenses: RL04411; CL74057.

• Goldin Metals, Inc.: Christine Escamilla, 504-361-3622, christineescamilla@goldinmetals.com. Products and services: Metal roofing, roll-up doors, insulation, underlayment, fascia trim, flashings, and screws. Service area: Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

• Sasquatch Waste: Josh Crowdus, 225-247-5505, Josh@sasquatchwaste.com. Services: Open-top dumpsters and trash compaction. Service area: New Orleans, Westbank, Northshore, and Houma.

• The LVP Warehouse Nola: Michael Philippovic, 504-289-6359, Michael@thelvpwarehousenola.com. Services: Luxury vinyl plank flooring. Service area: Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.