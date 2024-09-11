HBAGNO Provides List of Licensed Builders Who Are Available for Post-Storm Recovery Work

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) is providing a list of La. licensed builders who are currently accepting recovery work in the wake of Francine.

According to Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), “In the event of any natural disaster, it is important to work with licensed contractors who understand the unique safety codes and best practices needed in our area, particularly as they relate to wind and flood damages, that out-of-state contractors don’t know or have little experience with.”

In addition to this consumer builder and supplier list, the public can find contractors year-round in the HBAGNO’s online membership directory and can verify any contractor’s license at the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors online at www.lslbc.louisiana.gov.

The list of HBAGNO builders who are currently accepting storm recovery work can be found below and on the HBAGNO’s website at hbagno.org.

Francine Recovery List

Local, Licensed members of the HBAGNO serving the public. Additional members may be available in the directory at www.hbagno.org.

Residential Contractors

Burk Construction and Development

LA Lic #881014 (R); LA Lic #66810 (C)

504-488-8600 (o); info@byburk.com or www.byburk.com

General Contracting, demolition, roof repair and replacement, generator install

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John, St. James

MDR Nola LLC dba Mighty Dog Roofing

LA Lic #565744 (HI)

Timra Couto: 504-383-7244 (o); 256-366-9669 (m); Tcouto@mightydogroofing.com

//www.Mightydogroofing.com/nola

Roofing, Siding / Hardie, Gutters, Windows, Doors, Soffit/ Fascia

Orleans, Jefferson, St Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes, Northshore

MLR Builders, LLC

LA Lic #885821 (R); LA Lic #70122 (C)

504-291-9880; office@mlrbuildersllc.com; www.mlrbuildersllc.com

Emergency Roof Repairs/Board Ups; Generator Service; Water Mitigation/Remediation; Full-Service Emergency General Contractor

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Lafourche, and Terrebonne.

Star Glass, Inc.

LA Lic #59105 (C)

504-368-8826, glass@starglassllc.com, www.starglassllc.com

Glass repair, Glass Replacement

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Nelson Clayton Homes, LLC

LA Lic #87804 (R); LA Lic #65320 (C)

Alison Clayton-Carter: (504) 433-5659 (o); (504) 220-0224 (m)

alison@nelsonclaytonhomes.com; www.nelsonclaytonhomes.com

General Contractor to assist with finding specialized licensed subcontractors you may need for repairs. (Examples: roofers, plumbers, electricians, etc.)

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Young Construction Group

LA Lic #887282 (R); LA Lic #71990 (R)

Lonnie Young: 504-382-4842

All types of construction repairs; pool and spa repairs; environmental services.

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

TRC Home Repair, LLC.

LA Lic #561503 (HI)

Jeremy Morris: 504-813-4734

Jeremymorriswhodat@gmail.com; www.trchomerepair.com

We offer roofing, siding, soffit and fascia and window services.

Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. James

PCV Construction LLC

LA Lic. #885518 (R); LA Lic #67884 (C); SLDBE Certified

Pascual Carlos: 602-677-8206; pascual@pcvconstruction.com

All types of construction repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors Inc.

LA Lic #80673 (C); LA Lic #34416 (C)

Gerald Mire: 504-328-1381; gmire@hbartolocontractors.com; www.hbartolocontractors.com

Roof Repair, Construction Repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Aspire Concepts LLC

LA Lic #887982

Tanya Dillard: 504-487-7776; tdillard@aspireconcepts.net

Home Repair; Roof Repair

Orleans, Jefferson, River Parishes

On-Site Contracting LLC

LA Lic #61727 (C); LA Lic #883386 (R)

Joe Maestas: (504) 455-5652 (o) (318) 678-5722 (f); www.oscontracting.com

General Contracting, Roof/Storm Damage Repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Charles

Marchand Creative Kitchens

LA Lic #557036 (HI)

504-888-0695; info@mckitchens.com; www.mckitchens.com

Cabinets, Appliances & Countertops

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Ascension, St. Charles, St. John, Livingston, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Washington

Sequoia Outdoor Supply (Sequoia Building Supply LLC)

LA Lic #77647 (C); LA Lic #889767 (R)

504-837-3300; sales@sequoiaoutdoorsupply.com; www.sequoiaoutdoorsupply.com

Fencing & Decking Supplies, Repair & Installation Services; Outdoor Structure Repair & Installation Services; Outdoor Kitchen Repair & Installation Services

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, St. Tammany

Authement Iron Works

LA Lic #11651 (C)

504-467-6666 / info@authement.co / www.authement.co

Structural Steel, Crane Service, Iron Fences, Gates, Railings, A/C and Generator Stands

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa

Viridis Construction LLC

LA Lic #882087 (R); LA Lic #64651 (C)

985-234-9936 (o), 504-493-3899 (m); chris@viridisgc.com; www.viridisgc.com

Roof repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, tree removal, stump grinding, demolition, siding, soffit, fascia, porches; framing, drywall, trim, paint, flooring

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany

IMPROCLEAN

LA Lic #567138 (HI)

Helen Coello: 504-439-5550; improcleanllc2023@gmail.com

Home remodeling services

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard

Quillen Construction Group

LA Lic #883446 (R)

Anthony Quillen; 504-307-8229; Qcgnola@gmail.com

All types of construction repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Water Mitigation

Right 4U Construction, LLC

LA Lic #887050 (R)

Nicolas Zepeda: 504-648-7517; Nickz@dazrealestate.com

All types of construction repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Water Mitigation

COLMEX Construction, LLC

LA Lic #880265 (R); LA Lic #52033 (C)

Angelica Rivera: 504-338-0972 (o); angelica@colmexconstruction.com; www.colmexconstruction.com

All types of construction repairs; Hablamos español

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

504 Happy Handyman LLC

LA Lic #568799 (HI)

504-224-9997 504localhandyman.com

Roof repairs, all interior repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard

Morse Homes, Inc.

LA Lic #80257 (R); LA Lic #24645 (c)

Frank Morse: 504-393-7777 (o); frank@morsehomesinc.com; www.morsehomesinc.com

All types of construction repairs

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Vinyltech of New Orleans, LLC.

La. Lic. #51517 (C)

(504) 469-7590; Leads.vinyltech@gmail.com; Vinyltechnola.com; vinyltechroofing.com

Roofing repairs and replacements, water mitigation, Vinyl siding, Gutters, Stucco, Hardie

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes

Capital Improvement (The Brennan Group)

LA Lic# 567988 (HI)

(504) 733-5722; info@capitalimprovement.com; www.capitalimprovement.com

Patio Covers, Car Ports, Screen Enclosers, Screen Rooms, Sunrooms, Siding, Soffit & Fascia, Gutters, Concrete

Products/Supplies

Helm Paint & Decorating, Inc.

Joe Helm/VP/GM jhelm@helmpaint.com (504)416-7917

Paint, related supplies, mold mitigation products

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge

Campo Appliances 504-210-7980 (Cell);

504-249-3911 (Airline Location); 504-454-5104 opt. 2 (Clearview Store)

Kitchen appliances, Delivery, Install. Tons in stock!

Deliver to New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, Laplace, Covington, Baton Rouge areas

New Orleans Flooring

Beverly Bourgeois; 504-733-5667 or 985-227-2570

Flooring

Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary

The LVP Warehouse NOLA

Michael Philippovic, 504-289-6359 (o)

https://casediscountflooring.com/new-orleans-la/

Luxury vinyl plank flooring at wholesale pricing – 100% waterproof

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany, St. John, St. James, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Washington.

Duris’s Garage Door Service

504-256-3020

Garage Door Installation and Repair

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes

GOLDIN METALS, INC.

Christine Escamilla; 504-361-3622 (o); 504-930-4386 (t) christineescamilla@goldinmetals.com; www.goldinmetals.com

Metal Roofing Supplies

Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St Bernard, River Parishes, St Tammany, Vermillion, Lafayette, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Baton Rouge Parishes

Katner Law Firm

Kevin Katner: 504-309-5137 (o); kevin@katnerlaw.com

Legal Services and representation

Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes