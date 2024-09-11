HBAGNO Provides List of Licensed Builders Who Are Available for Post-Storm Recovery Work

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) is providing a list of La. licensed builders who are currently accepting recovery work in the wake of Francine.
According to Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), “In the event of any natural disaster, it is important to work with licensed contractors who understand the unique safety codes and best practices needed in our area, particularly as they relate to wind and flood damages, that out-of-state contractors don’t know or have little experience with.”
In addition to this consumer builder and supplier list, the public can find contractors year-round in the HBAGNO’s online membership directory and can verify any contractor’s license at the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors online at www.lslbc.louisiana.gov.
The list of HBAGNO builders who are currently accepting storm recovery work can be found below and on the HBAGNO’s website at hbagno.org.
Francine Recovery List
Local, Licensed members of the HBAGNO serving the public. Additional members may be available in the directory at www.hbagno.org.
Residential Contractors
- Burk Construction and Development
LA Lic #881014 (R); LA Lic #66810 (C)
504-488-8600 (o); info@byburk.com or www.byburk.com
General Contracting, demolition, roof repair and replacement, generator install
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John, St. James
- MDR Nola LLC dba Mighty Dog Roofing
LA Lic #565744 (HI)
Timra Couto: 504-383-7244 (o); 256-366-9669 (m); Tcouto@mightydogroofing.com
//www.Mightydogroofing.com/nola
Roofing, Siding / Hardie, Gutters, Windows, Doors, Soffit/ Fascia
Orleans, Jefferson, St Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes, Northshore
- MLR Builders, LLC
LA Lic #885821 (R); LA Lic #70122 (C)
504-291-9880; office@mlrbuildersllc.com; www.mlrbuildersllc.com
Emergency Roof Repairs/Board Ups; Generator Service; Water Mitigation/Remediation; Full-Service Emergency General Contractor
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Tammany, Lafourche, and Terrebonne.
- Star Glass, Inc.
LA Lic #59105 (C)
504-368-8826, glass@starglassllc.com, www.starglassllc.com
Glass repair, Glass Replacement
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Nelson Clayton Homes, LLC
LA Lic #87804 (R); LA Lic #65320 (C)
Alison Clayton-Carter: (504) 433-5659 (o); (504) 220-0224 (m)
alison@nelsonclaytonhomes.com; www.nelsonclaytonhomes.com
General Contractor to assist with finding specialized licensed subcontractors you may need for repairs. (Examples: roofers, plumbers, electricians, etc.)
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Young Construction Group
LA Lic #887282 (R); LA Lic #71990 (R)
Lonnie Young: 504-382-4842
All types of construction repairs; pool and spa repairs; environmental services.
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- TRC Home Repair, LLC.
LA Lic #561503 (HI)
Jeremy Morris: 504-813-4734
Jeremymorriswhodat@gmail.com; www.trchomerepair.com
We offer roofing, siding, soffit and fascia and window services.
Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, St. James
- PCV Construction LLC
LA Lic. #885518 (R); LA Lic #67884 (C); SLDBE Certified
Pascual Carlos: 602-677-8206; pascual@pcvconstruction.com
All types of construction repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors Inc.
LA Lic #80673 (C); LA Lic #34416 (C)
Gerald Mire: 504-328-1381; gmire@hbartolocontractors.com; www.hbartolocontractors.com
Roof Repair, Construction Repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Aspire Concepts LLC
LA Lic #887982
Tanya Dillard: 504-487-7776; tdillard@aspireconcepts.net
Home Repair; Roof Repair
Orleans, Jefferson, River Parishes
- On-Site Contracting LLC
LA Lic #61727 (C); LA Lic #883386 (R)
Joe Maestas: (504) 455-5652 (o) (318) 678-5722 (f); www.oscontracting.com
General Contracting, Roof/Storm Damage Repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Charles
- Marchand Creative Kitchens
LA Lic #557036 (HI)
504-888-0695; info@mckitchens.com; www.mckitchens.com
Cabinets, Appliances & Countertops
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Ascension, St. Charles, St. John, Livingston, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Washington
- Sequoia Outdoor Supply (Sequoia Building Supply LLC)
LA Lic #77647 (C); LA Lic #889767 (R)
504-837-3300; sales@sequoiaoutdoorsupply.com; www.sequoiaoutdoorsupply.com
Fencing & Decking Supplies, Repair & Installation Services; Outdoor Structure Repair & Installation Services; Outdoor Kitchen Repair & Installation Services
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, St. Tammany
- Authement Iron Works
LA Lic #11651 (C)
504-467-6666 / info@authement.co / www.authement.co
Structural Steel, Crane Service, Iron Fences, Gates, Railings, A/C and Generator Stands
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa
- Viridis Construction LLC
LA Lic #882087 (R); LA Lic #64651 (C)
985-234-9936 (o), 504-493-3899 (m); chris@viridisgc.com; www.viridisgc.com
Roof repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, tree removal, stump grinding, demolition, siding, soffit, fascia, porches; framing, drywall, trim, paint, flooring
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany
- IMPROCLEAN
LA Lic #567138 (HI)
Helen Coello: 504-439-5550; improcleanllc2023@gmail.com
Home remodeling services
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard
- Quillen Construction Group
LA Lic #883446 (R)
Anthony Quillen; 504-307-8229; Qcgnola@gmail.com
All types of construction repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Water Mitigation
- Right 4U Construction, LLC
LA Lic #887050 (R)
Nicolas Zepeda: 504-648-7517; Nickz@dazrealestate.com
All types of construction repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Water Mitigation
- COLMEX Construction, LLC
LA Lic #880265 (R); LA Lic #52033 (C)
Angelica Rivera: 504-338-0972 (o); angelica@colmexconstruction.com; www.colmexconstruction.com
All types of construction repairs; Hablamos español
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- 504 Happy Handyman LLC
LA Lic #568799 (HI)
504-224-9997 504localhandyman.com
Roof repairs, all interior repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard
- Morse Homes, Inc.
LA Lic #80257 (R); LA Lic #24645 (c)
Frank Morse: 504-393-7777 (o); frank@morsehomesinc.com; www.morsehomesinc.com
All types of construction repairs
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Vinyltech of New Orleans, LLC.
La. Lic. #51517 (C)
(504) 469-7590; Leads.vinyltech@gmail.com; Vinyltechnola.com; vinyltechroofing.com
Roofing repairs and replacements, water mitigation, Vinyl siding, Gutters, Stucco, Hardie
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes
- Capital Improvement (The Brennan Group)
LA Lic# 567988 (HI)
(504) 733-5722; info@capitalimprovement.com; www.capitalimprovement.com
Patio Covers, Car Ports, Screen Enclosers, Screen Rooms, Sunrooms, Siding, Soffit & Fascia, Gutters, Concrete
Products/Supplies
- Helm Paint & Decorating, Inc.
Joe Helm/VP/GM jhelm@helmpaint.com (504)416-7917
Paint, related supplies, mold mitigation products
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge
- Campo Appliances 504-210-7980 (Cell);
504-249-3911 (Airline Location); 504-454-5104 opt. 2 (Clearview Store)
Kitchen appliances, Delivery, Install. Tons in stock!
Deliver to New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, Laplace, Covington, Baton Rouge areas
- New Orleans Flooring
Beverly Bourgeois; 504-733-5667 or 985-227-2570
Flooring
Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, River Parishes, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary
- The LVP Warehouse NOLA
Michael Philippovic, 504-289-6359 (o)
https://casediscountflooring.com/new-orleans-la/
Luxury vinyl plank flooring at wholesale pricing – 100% waterproof
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Tammany, St. John, St. James, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Washington.
- Duris’s Garage Door Service
504-256-3020
Garage Door Installation and Repair
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes
- GOLDIN METALS, INC.
Christine Escamilla; 504-361-3622 (o); 504-930-4386 (t) christineescamilla@goldinmetals.com; www.goldinmetals.com
Metal Roofing Supplies
Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St Bernard, River Parishes, St Tammany, Vermillion, Lafayette, Lafourche, Terrebonne, Baton Rouge Parishes
- Katner Law Firm
Kevin Katner: 504-309-5137 (o); kevin@katnerlaw.com
Legal Services and representation
Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, River Parishes