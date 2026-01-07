NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) will hold its annual Housing Summit on Jan. 13 at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner, bringing together builders, contractors, lenders and housing professionals for a half-day program focused on market conditions, policy and regulation.

“The Summit provides data-driven forecasts and actionable insights from national and state leaders. Attendees will hear from NAHB’s Chief Economist on housing starts, mortgage trends, and economic outlook, followed by sessions on insurance reform, labor impacts, and resiliency documentation,” said Dan Mills, CEO, Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans.

He said the presentations will equip HBAGNO members to anticipate regulatory changes, adjust pricing strategies, and align with advocacy priorities. The event also offers continuing education credits, networking with peers, and exposure to best practices—helping members set informed goals for 2026.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing through 2:00 p.m. Registration available here.

Program Highlights and Policy Focus

Sponsored by Bonvenu Bank, the summit will feature a data-driven housing forecast from the National Association of Home Builders, an update on Louisiana insurance reform from state Sen. Kirk Talbot, and regulatory guidance on roofing licensure and permit requirements from the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

Rob Dietz, Senior Economist at NAHB. HBAGNO 2026 Summit Spotlights Market Outlook. Photo provided by HBAGNO.

Industry Challenges Heading Into 2026

“The construction industry is entering 2026 amid persistent workforce shortages, rising material costs, and policy uncertainty,” said Mills. “Tariffs and supply chain volatility continue to pressure budgets, while immigration enforcement has exacerbated labor constraints.”

“At the same time, insurance availability and affordability remain critical in Louisiana, especially in wind-prone areas,” said Mills. “Builders are also navigating tight lending conditions, climate-related risks, and evolving building codes. On the positive side, interest rate cuts and strong demand for data centers and infrastructure projects offer growth opportunities, but firms must adopt risk management strategies and digital tools like AI to stay competitive.”

HBAGNO 2026 Summit Spotlights Market Outlook. Photo featuring Miller Building Company provided by HBAGNO.

National and Local Housing Market Conditions

“Nationally, the housing market is stabilizing after a slowdown, with median U.S. listing prices around $415,000 and inventory climbing,” said Mills. “Mortgage rates have eased to roughly 6.15%, improving affordability. In contrast, Greater New Orleans shows mixed signals: median listing prices hover near $331,888, slightly down month-over-month, but price per square foot is rising—indicating strong demand for quality properties.”

Mills said that local housing inventory remains tight, with homes taking longer to sell than the national average and insurance costs weighing heavily on buyers and builders. “Despite these challenges, the region benefits from steady demand and cultural appeal, positioning it for modest growth as rates decline,” said Mills.

Summit Advocacy and Continuing Education

The program will also include a national advocacy update outlining 2026 priorities for residential housing from NAHB, the National Association of Realtors and the National Apartment Association, with continuing education credit available for real estate and contractor licensees.

“HBAs serve as the voice of the housing industry at local, state, and national levels. They fight excessive regulations, promote affordable housing policies, and engage in lobbying on issues like building codes, tax policy, and insurance reform,” said Mills.

“HBAGNO specifically works to protect business interests, educate members, and influence legislation impacting housing affordability and resiliency,” said Mills. “Through coalitions and grassroots mobilization, HBAs help shape a favorable business environment and deliver measurable savings for builders.”

HBAGNO – 85-Year Record of Industry Leadership

Over more than eight decades, HBAGNO has played a central role in shaping the residential construction industry locally and nationally.

The association received the first charter issued by the National Association of Home Builders, then known as the National Institute of Homes, and has long supported professional development and ethical standards to strengthen the construction ecosystem.

Its work has included consumer education on homeownership and first-time homebuying, advocacy for the recognition and licensure of professional trades, and ongoing builder education focused on construction best practices and business operations.

HBAGNO also lobbied for landmark policies such as the mortgage interest deduction and multifamily housing incentives in the 1980s, opening the door for millions to achieve homeownership.

Over time, the association has continuously researched evolving construction techniques to address changing environmental conditions, including energy efficiency, wind resiliency, fire resistance, and air quality, while offering nationally recognized, Department of Labor–approved credentialing programs to improve quality and protect consumers.

Recent Initiatives and Long-Term Impact

In the last 20 years, HBAGNO has expanded its impact through regulatory, insurance, and resiliency initiatives. The association helped establish Louisiana’s first uniform building code requirements and the Louisiana State Uniform Construction Code Council to ensure regular updates, along with regional code authorities such as the South Central Planning and Development Commission to support consistent permitting and inspection statewide.

It created self-insured funds to provide workers’ compensation and general liability coverage for builders when national carriers exited the Louisiana market and formed an Insurance Task Force that led to the passage of HBAGNO Resolution 01-2023 and the adoption of some of the strongest building codes on the Gulf Coast for new construction.

Through its Remodelers Council, HBAGNO also launched a Wind Mitigation Task Force that helped document mitigation features in existing homes and contributed to the creation of Louisiana’s Fortified Roof Program, a key step in attracting new insurance carriers. In addition, the association hosts signature events such as StormPrep and the Housing Summit to educate members and strengthen industry collaboration.