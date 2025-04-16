HBA New Orleans Announces New Industry Partnership

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) has announced a new industry partnership with Delta Utilities, a leading provider of natural gas services in Louisiana and Mississippi. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the HBAGNO’s ongoing efforts to enhance the residential housing industry and support the local community.

Delta Utilities recently completed the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's natural gas operations in Louisiana and Mississippi, serving approximately 380,000 customers across the Gulf Coast.

Delta Utilities is also in the final stages of acquiring Entergy's two regulated natural gas local distribution companies in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. That sale is expected to close in summer 2025 and Delta Utilities is committed to maintaining safe operations and delivering a seamless transition experience for customers.

As part of this transition, Delta has committed to maintaining existing rates for the first 15 months post-acquisition, with the earliest potential rate adjustments not occurring before 2027. This stability is crucial for builders and developers in planning and budgeting for new projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome Delta Utilities as our new industry partner," said Dan Mills, CEO of HBAGNO. "Their dedication to customer service and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to promote quality, affordable housing and support the growth of the residential housing industry in Greater New Orleans."

Delta Utilities plans to establish its headquarters in New Orleans, bringing approximately 100 new jobs to the area . Additionally, the company has pledged to retain all 700 existing gas employees from Entergy New Orleans and create an additional 200 new positions in the region.

"As part of our partnership, Delta Utilities will collaborate closely with HBAGNO to deliver essential resources and assistance to their approximately 1,000 members," said Tim Poche, CEO of Delta Utilities. "Together, we seek to cultivate a robust residential housing market and enhance the economic growth of our region."

Delta Utilities has become a Premier Annual Sponsor for HBAGNO in 2025. The company actively participates in industry events, such as the New Orleans Home & Garden Show and the upcoming Parade of Homes on June 21–22 and June 28–29 across the Greater New Orleans area.

About HBAGNO

Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBAGNO is a non-profit professional organization serving nearly 1,000 builder and associate members encompassing seven parishes throughout Louisiana, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans continues to proudly serve as the home of local, licensed residential contractors for over 80 years.

About Delta Utilities

Delta Utilities operates regulated natural gas utilities that provide safe and reliable service to customers across Louisiana and Mississippi. Today, these systems serve approximately 380,000 customers in communities across Louisiana and Mississippi and are operated by a team of more than 500 employees spread across its operational footprint. With all previously announced transactions complete, Delta Utilities will be a $1.7 billion organization, serving nearly 600,000 customers, and among the top 40 natural gas providers in the U.S. The establishment of Delta Utilities’ headquarters in Louisiana combined with transition activities represent millions in economic investment and will result in 200 new jobs extending across its operating footprint.