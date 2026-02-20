Harvey-Based Extreme Nitrogen Acquired

NEW ORLEANS – USA DeBusk LLC has completed the acquisition of Extreme Nitrogen LLC, expanding its nitrogen services platform and strengthening its reach across key industrial markets in the United States.

USA DeBusk, a provider of industrial infrastructure maintenance services, said the addition of Extreme Nitrogen will enhance its ability to serve refining, chemical, LNG and other industrial customers with expanded scale and faster response times.

Founded in 2017 by John Roberts and Chris Brown, Extreme Nitrogen serves blue-chip customers across multiple end markets. The company operates as an independent provider of nitrogen services, which are used in a range of industrial applications including pipeline and vessel purging, pressure testing and inerting.

Building a National Nitrogen Platform

USA DeBusk officials said the acquisition, combined with USA DeBusk’s existing nitrogen operations, positions the company to execute projects of varying size and complexity nationwide.

“This acquisition is a direct result of listening to our customers and doing all we can to be responsive to their needs,” said Andrew DeBusk, CEO of USA DeBusk. “We’ve had great success providing nitrogen services as part of our comprehensive service offering, but customers let us know they would benefit significantly if we increased our scale, reach, and capabilities. We accomplish all that today by adding the resources and expertise of Extreme, an organization that aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety, service, and an entrepreneurial approach to meeting client needs.”

Chris Brown, CEO of Extreme Nitrogen, said the transaction will allow the combined organization to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint.

“We are thrilled to join the USA DeBusk family and combine our strengths to better serve our customers,” Brown said. “This partnership gives us the scale, resources, and nationwide reach to deliver exceptional service on projects of any size. We are excited to build the premier nitrogen services platform in the country.”

Matthew Reckling, executive vice president of USA DeBusk, said the company is focused on integrating Extreme’s team and capabilities into its broader operations.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Brown, John Roberts, Billy Pitre, and the entire Extreme team into the USA DeBusk family,” Reckling said. “Our combined capabilities are unmatched, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to earn the highest service reputation in the space.”

Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and institutional securities firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Extreme in the transaction.