Technology

Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency Leads the Way as First Independent Agency in Louisiana to Adopt Conversational Artificial Intelligence

January 13, 2025   |By
Artificial Intelligence
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency proudly announces its adoption of GAIL, a groundbreaking generative artificial intelligence built specifically for the insurance industry. This makes Hartwig Moss the first independent insurance agency in Louisiana to integrate this innovative AI technology.

GAIL is a leader in AI-powered customer service technology, specializing in intuitive voice solutions that enhance communication and streamline operations for businesses of all sizes. It provides an intuitive, conversational voice interface to assist clients when a human receptionist is unavailable. Whether handling routine inquiries or connecting clients to the right resources, GAIL endeavors to provide uninterrupted service and exceptional responsiveness.

“Adopting GAIL represents more than just a step forward in innovation, it reflects our unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Robby Moss, President and CEO of Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency. “While we continue to prioritize the personal touch of a live receptionist during regular office hours, GAIL serves as a complement to our services, not a replacement. This enhancement offers more seamless communication during off-hours and provides proactive support during critical moments, such as in the aftermath of hurricanes or other natural disasters.”

A standout feature of GAIL is its ability to support the agency s operations during and after severe weather events. In such scenarios, GAIL can be deployed to proactively reach out to clients to inquire about their safety and provide a fast, efficient way to initiate the claims process and report damages to homes or businesses.

“At Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency, we understand that disasters can be stressful and overwhelming for our clients,” said Moss. “By leveraging AI, we can provide timely communication and support, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner when it matters most.”

As a 153-year-old business, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency has a deep history rooted in tradition while remaining steadfast in its commitment to innovation. The integration of GAIL’s receptionist functionality reflects the agency’s ability to transform with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of clients and the community and embracing this technology is a continuation of this tradition.

Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency has served the insurance needs of Louisiana residents and businesses for over 153 years. As an independent agency, Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency offers personalized service and tailored insurance solutions.

