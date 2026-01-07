Harry Connick Jr. to Welcome Rockin’1000 to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans & Company and Rockin’1000 have announced that Harry Connick Jr. will return to his hometown of New Orleans to direct a special New Orleans “welcome” for the US debut of Rockin’1000 on January 31, 2026, at the iconic Caesars Superdome.

Connick has been invited by Rockin’1000, the global collective that unites 1,000 musicians to perform together for the concert of their lives, to serve as a special guest Artistic Director. In this role, Connick will curate an entire act of the live stadium show that will feature local musicians, unmistakable New Orleans moments, and a global celebration of the New Orleans spirit, brought to life by the Biggest Rock Band on Earth – Rockin’1000.

A fearless global movement, Rockin’1000 proves music transcends barriers by turning strangers into bandmates for one unforgettable night of music and performances. The live stadium show will feature a curated setlist of timeless rock anthems and fan favorites, performed live by 1,000 guitarists, bassists, drummers, keyboardists, singers, and a special horn section featuring trumpets, saxophones, and trombones – together in unison. Live, loud, and in perfect sync, they will take the stage together to unleash a wall of sound unlike anything the U.S. has ever seen. From a 10-year-old guitar player, to a 75-year-old drummer, musicians range in age and occupation, including a truck driver, retired algebra teacher, and retired parole supervisor.

Harry Connick, Jr. said, “Music is food for the soul, and Rockin’1000 feeds it by bringing together people from around the world to play and sing their hearts out. What better place for their U.S. debut than my hometown of New Orleans, a city that eats, sleeps, and breathes music. I’m excited to welcome all the participants and show them how we do music in the Crescent City!”

Harry Connick, Jr.’s career has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world over the past three decades. The foundation of Connick’s art is the music of his native New Orleans, where he began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of five. Connick has received Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, as well as his achievements in film, television and Broadway. He continues to establish himself as a best-selling musician and singer, a composer, actor, and legendary live performer, with millions of recordings sold around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate our U.S. debut in New Orleans. Hosting our first stadium show in a city with such a deep musical history is a real honor for us, and having a local icon like Harry Connick Jr. join as our Artistic Director helps ensure the spirit of New Orleans is at the heart of this performance,” said Fabio Zaffagnini, visionary Founder of Rockin’1000. “We were overwhelmed by the response from musicians around the world who wanted to be part of this moment, from Italy to Indonesia, and from more than 230 cities across the U.S. One stadium at a time, Rockin’1000 continues to show that when people come together through music, something powerful happens.”

What started as a wild idea by Fabio Zaffagnini to get his favorite band the Foo Fighters to play in his small Italian town of Cesena in 2015, has evolved into a worldwide community of over 100,000 devoted music lovers, united by the mutual belief that collective energy and shared passion can change the world. From that first viral video in 2015 that captured hearts worldwide, Rockin’1000 has gone on to fill stadiums across the planet, creating magical moments that transcend language, culture, and borders.

Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, said, “We are honored to welcome back our native son, Harry Connick Jr., one of our most globally renowned musical ambassadors. His artistic talents will add a powerful new dimension to the show, making it uniquely New Orleans. I truly believe Rockin’1000’s U.S. debut in New Orleans will be a once-in-a-lifetime performance – a concert people will be talking about decades from now, proudly saying, I was there.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.neworleans.com/rockin1000.

About Rockin’1000

Rockin’1000 is the Biggest Rock Band on Earth – a fearless global movement that proves music transcends barriers. What started as a wild idea to get the Foo Fighters to play in the small Italian town Cesena, has evolved into a worldwide family of over 100,000 devoted music lovers, united by the mutual belief that collective energy and shared passion can change the world.

From that first viral video in 2015 that captured hearts worldwide, Rockin’1000 has gone on to fill stadiums across the planet, creating magical moments that transcend language, culture, and borders. One stadium at a time, we are proving that when we focus on what unites us, we can move mountains – and crowds.

This is more than making music; this is making history. This is Rockin’1000 – where music becomes movement, and movement becomes magic.

For more information visit www.rockin1000.com.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure that New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit us at neworleans.com or on social media @VisitNewOrleans or @NewOrleansandCo.