NEW ORLEANS — Harold J. Flanagan has announced his retirement from his role as an adjunct professor at Tulane Law School, where he taught insurance law for more than 20 years. In recognition of his outstanding service, Flanagan twice received the Monte M. Lemann Distinguished Teaching Award. Flanagan has expressed his gratitude to Tulane Law School, his colleagues, and students. He continues to practice, lecture, and write in the area of insurance recovery.