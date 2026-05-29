Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition

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NEW ORLEANS — Hargrove Roofing has acquired Method Exteriors, marking an expansion of Hargrove Roofing’s operations into the New Orleans market as the company continues growing its Gulf South footprint. “I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with the city of New Orleans,” said Billy Hargrove, CEO of Hargrove Roofing. “It’s more than just

NEW ORLEANS — Hargrove Roofing has acquired Method Exteriors, marking an expansion of Hargrove Roofing’s operations into the New Orleans market as the company continues growing its Gulf South footprint.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with the city of New Orleans,” said Billy Hargrove, CEO of Hargrove Roofing. “It’s more than just business, for us. I called New Orleans home following college and used to work at Commander’s Palace as a cook. I lived right off of St. Charles in Uptown and remember that time fondly. So, I’m excited to now call it another type of home both for myself and the company. We’ll be able to help the community with all of their roofing needs, during the good and the bad.”

Hargrove Roofing - New Orleans Expansion and Local Leadership

Ryan Adler, who will serve as the New Orleans branch president, said Method Exteriors has been operating in Southeast Louisiana and will anchor Hargrove Roofing’s local presence.

“Method Exteriors was built with a strong belief in relationships, high-caliber workmanship, and serving the communities of Southeast Louisiana the right way,” Adler said. “Working alongside Hargrove Roofing creates an opportunity to extend their reach into the Southeast Louisiana market with a team that understands the people, projects, and relationships that make this region unique.”

Adler said their alignment in approach and operations helped drive the decision to move forward with the acquisition.

Founded in 2017, Hargrove Roofing operates across five states with locations in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, including offices in markets such as Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville.

The company was recently ranked among the nation’s top 50 roofing contractors by Roofing Contractor magazine. It provides residential and commercial roofing services, including storm damage repair and insurance-related work.

Fortified Roof Demand

The expansion comes as demand for roofing and exterior services across Southeast Louisiana remains elevated, driven by storm recovery, rising insurance costs and a growing push for FORTIFIED roof standards, which are designed to better withstand hurricane-force winds and can reduce insurance premiums. Louisiana regulators are moving toward requiring insurers to provide premium discounts for homes built or upgraded to FORTIFIED standards beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Louisiana now has roughly 11,000 to 12,000 FORTIFIED roofs statewide, including more than 4,100 installed through the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the country for fortified residential construction. Adoption has been especially strong in Southeast Louisiana, where Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes rank among the most active areas as homeowners look for ways to manage insurance costs.