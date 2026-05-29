Business

Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition

May 29, 2026   |By
Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition
Hargrove Roofing Expands Into New Orleans With Acquisition. Logo image from the Hargrove Roofing website.

NEW ORLEANS — Hargrove Roofing has acquired Method Exteriors, marking an expansion of Hargrove Roofing’s operations into the New Orleans market as the company continues growing its Gulf South footprint. “I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with the city of New Orleans,” said Billy Hargrove, CEO of Hargrove Roofing. “It’s more than just

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