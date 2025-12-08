Hardhide Whiskey Earns National Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hardhide Whiskey, produced by New Orleans-based Sidewalk Side Spirits, is marking a notable year after earning several awards from national spirits competitions. The company’s two flavored whiskey expressions, Ponchatoula Strawberry and Chilton County Peach, received multiple honors in 2025, drawing attention to their use of regionally sourced fruit and the role of Southern agriculture in the product line.

Company leaders said the recognition reflects the brand’s focus on real fruit ingredients and its small-batch production approach. The awards have expanded Hardhide’s visibility within the flavored whiskey category and helped introduce the Louisiana-made spirits to new markets.

“The 2025 awards season has been a watershed moment for Hardhide Whiskey and a validation of our core belief that authenticity and craftsmanship are the heart and soul of a truly great spirit,” said John Eason, CEO of Sidewalk Side Spirits. “We share these honors with our dedicated partners—the farmers in Ponchatoula and Chilton County who provide us with incredible fruit, and the team at Sugarfield Distillery who help us bring our vision to life. This is a celebration of Louisiana’s rich agricultural heritage and its growing prominence in the American craft spirits movement.”

A Year of Recognition

Hardhide’s showing at this year’s competitions includes a host of gold medals and high scores from some of the industry’s most discerning judges. The brand’s Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey, a vibrant and authentic expression of Louisiana’s beloved state fruit, has been lauded for its balanced sweetness and genuine fruit flavor. Meanwhile, the Chilton County Peach expression has been celebrated for its rich, complex character and its innovative use in culinary applications.

Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey — 2025 Awards & Accolades

• Platinum – 2025 SIP Awards

• Gold Medal – 2025 Miami Global Spirits Competition

• Gold Medal – 2025 TAG Global Spirit Awards

• Silver Medal (89 Points) – 2025 USA Spirits Ratings

• Silver Medal – 2025 New Orleans Spirits Competition

• Bronze Medal – 2025 Beverage Testing Institute (BTI)

Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey — 2025 Awards & Accolades

• Gold Medal – 2025 Beverage Testing Institute (BTI)

• Gold Medal – 2025 SIP Awards

• Gold Medal (90 Points) – 2025 USA Spirits Ratings

• Gold Medal – 2025 Fifty Best Flavored Whiskey Competition

• Silver Medal – 2025 Miami Global Spirit Awards

• Silver Medal – 2025 TAG Global Spirit Awards

• Silver Medal – 2025 New Orleans Spirits Competition

A Culinary Collaboration

Further cementing its status as a cultural tastemaker, Hardhide Whiskey embarked on a celebrated collaboration with the James Beard Award-winning Willie Mae’s Scotch House. The partnership resulted in the creation of “Willie Mae’s Hardhide Peach Whiskey Glaze Chicken Wings,” a dish that earned the Critics’ Choice Award at the 2025 New Orleans Food Fight competition. This collaboration highlights Hardhide’s versatility and its growing influence in the culinary world.

About Hardhide Whiskey

Hardhide Whiskey is a Southern-crafted 86-proof flavored whiskey portfolio that celebrates the authentic tastes of the South. Made with a blend of aged wheat whiskey and light American whiskey, Hardhide is infused with real fruit sourced directly from partner farms in Louisiana and Alabama. Produced by Sidewalk Side Spirits in New Orleans, Hardhide is a tribute to the region’s rich agricultural traditions and culture.