Harbor Center Launches Community Partner Campaign

NEW ORLEANS — The Harbor Center, St. Tammany’s premier convention and event center, has launched its new, comprehensive Community Partner campaign — an initiative designed to deepen relationships with local businesses while sustaining a venue that attracts visitors, supports hospitality and tourism, and fuels regional economic growth.

Located near the shores of Lake Pontchartrain, The Harbor Center serves as a vital cultural and economic hub for the Northshore region. The new campaign offers an exclusive yearlong value package that provides participating businesses with continuous exposure to more than 70,000 visitors who attend events at the facility each year.

Inspiration Behind the Campaign

Victoria Paz, general manager of The Harbor Center, said the campaign reflects the venue’s ongoing commitment to the broader economic ecosystem. “The success of the Harbor Center is tied directly to the vitality of our local community,” she said. “This campaign is an invitation for our corporate neighbors to partner with us in a meaningful way, helping us elevate our facility, support local programming, and drive economic growth in Slidell and the surrounding areas.”

While Paz emphasized the campaign’s community-focused mission, the center’s marketing leadership highlighted how the initiative also supports long-term financial resilience.

“With approximately 70,000 visitors walking through our doors annually, typically spending several hours here, we saw an opportunity to create meaningful connections with local businesses,” said Jessica Hester, Sales & Marketing Manager, The Harbor Center. “As operational costs continue to rise, we wanted to diversify our revenue streams while simultaneously providing local businesses a platform to showcase their products and services to our engaged audience.”

Economic Impact and Community Benefits

The Harbor Center hosts a wide variety of events that attract both residents and out-of-town guests. “According to a study conducted by Southeastern Louisiana University, every dollar spent at The Harbor Center generates $5.39 in economic impact throughout the community, benefiting hotels, catering companies, florists, restaurants, local attractions, and more,” said Hester.

“This program strengthens these economic benefits in two key ways. For out-of-town visitors, the partnership provides valuable exposure to local businesses that visitors might not otherwise discover, encouraging them to explore and spend money in the area,” said Hester. “For local residents, the advertising creates brand reinforcement and demonstrates participating businesses’ commitment to supporting the community, strengthening customer loyalty. By connecting Harbor Center events with local business partnerships, this program amplifies the economic impact already generated by venue activities.”

Enhancing the Visitor Experience

The campaign seeks to attract participation from a diverse range of industries. “We’re looking to partner with local businesses across various sectors,” said Hester. “Their involvement will enhance the visitor experience by introducing guests to quality local establishments and services while building brand awareness throughout the community. This creates a win-win situation: visitors discover new places to explore, and local businesses gain visibility among a highly engaged audience.”

Participants in the Community Partner campaign receive year-round exposure through multiple channels. Prominent signage will be displayed in the Harbor Center’s high-traffic meeting room corridor, where thousands of attendees pass each year.

In addition, partners’ logos and links will appear in the center’s semi-monthly event calendar emails and on a dedicated section of the Harbor Center’s website, complete with direct links for online visibility and search benefits.

Future Expansion

The program is also designed with future growth in mind. “We plan to expand this program thoughtfully, creating additional opportunities for business partnerships while maintaining the integrity of our events and visitor experience,” said Hester. “All advertising will be strategically placed in high-traffic common areas to maximize visibility without being intrusive.”

About The Harbor Center

Centrally located between New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, The Harbor Center is a 54,000-square-foot venue that hosts more than 200 event days annually, ranging from corporate meetings and consumer shows to banquets, sporting events, weddings, and seminars. Learn more at harborcenter.org.