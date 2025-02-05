Haptech’s Kyle Monti Leads Military Training and Gaming Innovations

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

NEW ORLEANS – Nestled in the heart of downtown New Orleans, right across from the National World War II Museum, Haptech Inc. is quietly reshaping the landscape of military training through cutting-edge haptic technology. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kyle Monti, the company operates two distinct brands: Haptech Defense Systems, which develops advanced training equipment for the U.S. Military, and StrikerVR, a gaming innovator. Both brands leverage Haptech's proprietary motor-driven haptic recoil technology to create realistic, adaptable, and cost-efficient simulated environments that bring the feeling of real-life touch to training and gaming experiences.

“We started with the idea of making military training more immersive and effective,” Monti said. “By using linear motors instead of traditional pneumatic systems, we were able to offer a more dynamic and precise recoil system that better simulates real-world weapon behavior.”

Origins of Haptech

Before founding Haptech, Monti worked in R&D at DEKKA Technologies, specializing in electronic systems for haptic simulation. His research background began at the University of New Orleans, where he studied magnetic materials using Hall Micro-Probe Magnetometry (magnetic properties on a micro- or nanoscale), contributing to advancements in MRAM, a type of memory that stores data with magnetic states instead of electrical charges.

“The research I did at UNO played a crucial role in shaping my understanding of electronic systems and materials,” Monti said. Monti saw that haptic technology could be used in gaming devices and visual simulators and, after securing patents and attracting venture investment, Haptech was born.

How Haptech’s Technology Works

Unlike traditional pneumatic devices that use air pressure to simulate recoil, Haptech’s proprietary technology leverages linear motors. These motors move in a straight line rather than rotating, utilizing magnets and coils to shuffle a slider back and forth. This allows for a more realistic and adjustable recoil experience. The mechanism can be adjusted electronically, providing far more agility than the previous mechanical systems.

“The advantage of an electronic system over pneumatic is adaptability,” Monti explained. “With air-based systems, you need bulky compressors, gaskets, and other infrastructure that make them difficult to modify once deployed. Our system can be adjusted on the fly, which makes it far more versatile and cost-effective.”

Breaking into Military Contracts

Early on, Haptech faced the challenge of proving its technology to military decision-makers. “These are serious people with complex logistics problems. Any technology they adopt has to be deployable worldwide, serviceable, and reliable,” Monti said.

In 2018, the company secured its first major military contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Division, working on virtual training systems. Soon after, the U.S. Coast Guard contracted Haptech to develop sniper rifle simulators. These successes paved the way for larger deals, including with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, with Haptech’s military contracts now totaling $11.5 million.

“We started by adapting our technology from consumer VR gaming,” Monti said. “Striker VR’s Arena Infinity, a highly immersive virtual reality blaster, was one of our first successful products. From there, we moved into military-grade applications, miniaturizing and refining the technology.”

Expanding Beyond Gaming and Military Applications

While remaining firmly focused on their existing businesses, Haptech is exploring applications in law enforcement and medicine.

“The law enforcement market is highly price-sensitive, so we’re working on increasing our production volumes to bring costs down over the next two years,” Monti noted. “In the medical field, haptic feedback is already used in robotic surgery. We’ve had interest from healthcare companies looking to refine these systems for more precise operations.”

Haptech is also leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance its systems. “We’ve incorporated sensor tracking programs to correlate data from our haptic devices,” Monti said. “This makes it easier to program realistic interactions and train users more effectively.”

But Monti says the company is maintaining its current focus and growth trajectory. “We’re at a crucial stage right now. We’ve built consensus around our products, and now we need to harden our capabilities and scale production,” Monti said.

A Louisiana-Based Company with Global Impact

Despite its wide reach, Haptech remains deeply rooted in Louisiana. The company’s contributions to national defense and economic development have been recognized by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and Greater New Orleans, Inc.

“The success of Haptech Defense Systems underscores Louisiana’s commitment to driving our entire business ecosystem toward growth, innovation, and global impact,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “Their continued commitment to Louisiana highlights the state’s strategic role as a hub for advanced technology. LED is proud to support companies like Haptech as they spur economic development locally and technological progress worldwide.”

Monti and COO Conrad Rolling recently hosted members of LED at Haptech’s headquarters, offering them a firsthand look at their latest technology. The company has also showcased its innovations at events like Washington Mardi Gras, demonstrating its impact to policymakers and industry leaders.

“As Louisiana-born entrepreneurs, we are committed to growing our technology company in New Orleans,” Monti said. “We are grateful for the support from LED and GNO, Inc. as we continue to drive innovation and economic growth in the region.”

Looking Ahead

With its expanding portfolio of nearly 100 patented and patent-pending technologies, Haptech is poised for continued success.

“New Orleans is emerging as one of the nation’s innovation hotspots,” Monti said. “With the support of LED and our partners, we’re excited to continue transforming new ideas into smart solutions right here in Louisiana.”

As Haptech advances, its influence is set to extend far beyond its New Orleans headquarters, shaping the future of immersive training technology across multiple industries.