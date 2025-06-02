Haptech Named Innovative Company of the Year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Haptech Defense Systems, a New Orleans-based tech company developing advanced training systems for the U.S. Military and law enforcement, is Louisiana Economic Development’s (LED) 2025 Louisiana Innovative Company of the Year. The honor was announced at LED’s 2025 Spotlight Louisiana event in Baton Rouge on May 29, recognizing the company’s groundbreaking work in linear motor haptic technology and data collection. Haptech Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Monti joined Chief Operations Officer Conrad Rolling to accept the award. Both Louisiana natives, Monti and Rolling are committed to growing this world-class business in their home state.

“Just over 10 years ago, I set out to build a technology company that solves problems and could scale from Louisiana,” Monti said. “Today, the U.S. Army is our largest customer. We are working to put our technology in the hands of every soldier training for combat, while also creating new applications for other industries with technology gaps. I appreciate this award and the support LED provides for creators and companies in Louisiana.”

Haptech Defense System’s 2025 Louisiana Innovative Company of the Year award comes as Haptech prepares to launch its first commercially available training product line, ERIS. The company is also completing its largest contract to date with the U.S. Army, delivering adaptive training weapons with realistic haptic feedback and smart platform integrations to greatly improve soldier combat training.

“Haptech is exactly the type of company LED is proud to support,” said LED’s Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig. “Haptech’s current success, promising future and commitment to supporting local talent aligns with LED’s vision for a tech-forward Louisiana.”

Haptech’s specialty is reproducing haptic touch sensations in live, virtual or mixed reality environments. For Military training, the technology is built into drop-in kits and surrogates to deliver the exact feel of a weapon’s recoil without the use of bullets, blanks, pneumatics or tethered electronics. This proprietary technology far surpasses the capabilities of any other weapons training systems on the market. It is available in multiple form factors, including the M17 and M18 small arms, M4 and M110 rifles, and M240 and M2 heavy weaponry.

In another major step forward, Haptech has signed a Letter of Intent with LED FastStart, the state’s flagship workforce development program, to help recruit and train Louisiana talent for new roles in engineering, advanced manufacturing and defense systems development. Haptech plans to create 10 new high-skill positions at its Downtown New Orleans headquarters.

Haptech actively engages with all branches of the U.S. Military and explores additional industries where haptic technology can improve realistic experiences, entertainment, training and tools. For more information, visit Haptech.com.

About Haptech, Inc.

Headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Haptech, Inc. innovates warfighter training technology and specializes in the development of full-sensory training devices, including surrogate weapons and drop-in kits that feature the company’s proprietary Electromagnetic Recoil Instrumentation System (ERIS). The ERIS is a scalable system that uses electromagnetic linear motors to provide battery-powered, hard-hitting recoil with a suite of sensors and wireless communication for the collection of training data. Founded in 2014, Haptech’s portfolio includes nearly 100 patented and patent-pending technologies.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.