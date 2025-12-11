Haptech Launches New M4 Simulator and Training Hub

NEW ORLEANS, La. (press release) – Haptech Defense Systems is revolutionizing Military training and simulation with the December launch of its next-generation M4 surrogate and new data platform, Haptech Hub. Haptech’s M4 surrogate, first commissioned by the U.S. Navy, features the company’s groundbreaking and proprietary linear motor recoil system. The Hub will simplify integrations with its partners and enable both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity.

Statewide Defense Growth Sets the Stage

The M4 and Hub commercial launches follow Haptech’s multiple successful Military research and development contracts, which were among $17 billion in Department of Defense and Coast Guard projects and Military-related economic activity in Louisiana last year alone.

According to a new study commissioned by Louisiana Economic Development, defense-related spending in 2024 broke all previous records statewide, contributing to a 77% increase in Military-related economic output and a 53% increase in Military-related employment in the state since 2021.

Haptech is Louisiana’s 2025 Innovative Company of the Year and recently hosted Secretary of State Nancy Landry at its New Orleans headquarters to discuss job creation and legislative support of Louisiana’s growing technology and Military-related industries.

Haptech’s M4 and Hub build on this statewide momentum of economic success, with its commercial debut at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) — the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference.

“Haptech’s warfighter training tools are the future for commercially available, rugged and realistic combat simulation, using linear motors in ways that have never been done before,” said Haptech Founder and CEO Kyle Monti. “Haptech Hub adapts our training arsenal for limitless scenario inputs and provides immediate performance feedback and training metrics. We are the disrupters the Department of Defense has been waiting for.”

Inside the Technology: M4 Surrogate and Haptech Hub

Haptech’s M4 surrogate delivers untethered freedom of movement and precise recoil to replicate real-world conditions, enhance muscle memory and improve tactical decision-making — all in a scalable, adaptive and cost-effective training surrogate. It’s the only M4 surrogate on the market to achieve dynamic, repeatable recoil with battery power that fits into the product’s design without limitations. At the same time, Haptech Hub addresses the need for real-time training feedback and scenario adaptability.

“At Haptech, we design technology to solve problems, and with this M4 surrogate and Haptech Hub, we are overcoming challenges that have plagued Military training simulation for decades and still persist in all other surrogates on the market today,” said Haptech and COO Conrad Rolling. “Haptech’s products are the only tools that eliminate these issues, while also meeting the Department of Defense’s immediate need for surrogates that are ready for deployment in any training environment.”

While the M4 marks the first COTS surrogate to include Haptech’s proprietary systems, the New Orleans-based tech company has also created electronic and motor-driven haptic surrogates and drop-in kit prototypes for the M17 and M18 small arms, M4 and M110 rifles, and M249, M240, M2 and Mk19 belt-fed machine guns. All of these weapon simulators connect to Haptech Hub to provide a rich data stream through Haptech’s open API. Future Hub features, including predictive maintenance and enhanced data streams, are planned for release in 2026.

Haptech actively engages with all branches of the U.S. Military while exploring additional industries where haptic technology can improve realistic experiences, entertainment, training and tools.

About Haptech, Inc.

Headquartered in downtown New Orleans, Haptech innovates warfighter training technology and specializes in the development of full-sensory training devices, including surrogate weapons and drop-in kits that feature the company’s proprietary Electromagnetic Recoil Instrumentation System (ERIS).

The ERIS is a scalable system that uses electromagnetic linear motors to provide battery-powered, hard-hitting recoil with a suite of sensors and Haptech Hub’s wireless communication for the collection of training data. Founded in 2014, Haptech’s portfolio includes nearly 100 patented and patent-pending technologies. The company was named Louisiana Economic Development’s 2025 Innovative Company of the Year.