Haptech, Inc. Leaders Advocate for High-Tech Military Training Technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. (press release) – Haptech Inc., a New Orleans-based haptic technology company, made its inaugural appearance at Mystick Krewe of Louisianians events in the nation’s capital last week to expand its development of high-tech training tools for the U.S. Military. At this festive occasion, better known as Washington Mardi Gras, Haptech, Inc. CEO & Founder Kyle Monti and COO Conrad Rolling joined Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois to engage with Louisiana’s federal leaders and highlight the local startup’s contributions to innovative technology, national defense and the Louisiana economy.

“The success of Haptech Defense Systems in New Orleans underscores Louisiana’s commitment to driving our entire business ecosystem toward growth, innovation and global impact,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Their continued commitment to Louisiana highlights the state’s strategic role as a hub for advanced defense technology and reflects our shared vision of creating high-growth, high-wage opportunities for our residents. LED is proud to support companies like Haptech as they spur economic development locally and technological progress worldwide.”

“We are grateful for Sec. Bourgeois’ support and the opportunities we are garnering from Louisiana Economic Development and GNO, Inc.,” said Monti. “As Louisiana-born entrepreneurs, we are committed to growing our technology company in New Orleans. At Washington Mardi Gras, we shared the products we offer, the safety & cost-savings we deliver, and our future plans for economic growth in the state with our federal delegation while enjoying a festive and familiar environment.”

Haptech’s current and recent U.S. Army and Marine Corps contracts total $11.5 million for the research and development of Haptech’s patented recoil system in training weapons and its data tracking dashboard, Haptech Manager.

The company also recently launched its ERIS line of surrogate weapons and drop in kits. ERIS products include multiple form factors, including the M17 and M18 small arms, M4 and M110 rifles, and M240 and M2 heavy weaponry.

“Washington Mardi Gras offers one more way for us to showcase Louisiana culture and establish relationships with political leaders in D.C. who share our commitment to Louisiana innovations,” said Rolling. “These relationships are critical, because we expect Haptech’s exclusive linear motor system and ERIS product line to ultimately replace the Military’s outdated pneumatic training arsenal, reducing cost and training-related injuries, simplifying logistics and solidifying Louisiana as a place where business and innovation can thrive.”

Haptech’s proprietary innovations bring weapon skills development to a level that exceeds experience U.S. Army and Marine Corps trainees have had before.

Haptech is also exploring additional industries where haptic technology can improve realistic experiences in mixed reality tools and virtual reality experiences.