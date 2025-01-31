Happy Super Carnival!

This is our month to shine as we welcome the NFL to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. I know we have been preparing for months, and the date is finally here to show off our city to the world.

In May 2024, Gov. Landry made a wise decision to tap into Michael Hecht’s leadership to coordinate all the efforts of the city, the Super Bowl Host Committee, the New Orleans Sports Foundation and many other groups to make sure New Orleans was ready. His team has been stellar, and the citizens of New Orleans should be proud of the work that has been done. Thank you.

Also happening this month, just two days after the Super Bowl, Jefferson Parish will celebrate its bicentennial. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and a host of volunteers are planning year-long events to highlight the parish and its rich history and accomplishments made over the past 200 years. The big Bicentennial Ball is being held at Lakeside Shopping Center — which is also celebrating its 65th anniversary this year — on June 14.

- Sponsors -

Speaking of big events, you do not want to miss New Orleans Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association’s luncheon on Feb. 14 at the Hyatt Regency. What a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and raise money for a worthy cause.

We end February with Carnival in high gear, including Family Gras in Jefferson Parish Feb. 21-23 and the big second weekend of super parades in New Orleans.

This will be a month to celebrate in so many ways, so before we celebrate in New Orleans, I am heading out of town for the baptism of our newest (fifth) granddaughter, Annie. The whole family is traveling to California for a great weekend and it makes my heart swell with love.

I ask you — how do we get any work done?

Enjoy.

- Sponsors -

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing