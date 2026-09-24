HANO Strengthens Oversight Following HUD Audit

NEW ORLEANS – The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) has terminated its former inspection contractor, established an internal Quality Control Department and strengthened enforcement procedures following concerns about housing inspections, unsafe conditions and the handling of resident complaints in its Housing Choice Voucher Program.

“It is a new day at HANO. We will not tolerate practices that put families at risk or fall short of our responsibility to residents,” said Executive Director Marjorianna Willman. “When serious inspection failures were brought to our attention, we took action. We terminated the contractor, brought in new inspection providers, and began strengthening our own oversight. We did not wait for a final audit report to start making changes.”

The September 18th report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General reinforces the need for those changes. HANO agrees that the inspection, enforcement, and health-related follow-up failures identified in the report require corrective action. The report documents HANO’s immediate termination of its former inspection contractor on February 11, 2026, and acknowledges corrective steps already taken.

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“Hiring a contractor does not relieve HANO of its responsibility,” Willman said. “We are accountable for overseeing this program, making sure inspections are reliable, and following through when problems are identified.”

HANO: Corrective Actions

HANO’s actions include:

Replacing the inspection contractor. After terminating the former provider, HANO deployed trained staff and emergency contractors to continue inspections while selecting a permanent replacement. The new contractor assumed primary inspection operations on June 22.

Creating internal quality control. HANO established a department tasked with independently checking inspection quality, conducting reinspections, and reviewing health and safety concerns reported by the inspection contractor.

Strengthening direct oversight. HANO instituted weekly contractor monitoring meetings and requires inspection results to be entered directly into its records system so agency staff can access and track the information.

Enforcing repair requirements. In its September 2nd response to HUD OIG, HANO reported that, of 69 homes with previously outstanding deficiencies, 54 had been corrected, housing assistance payment contracts had been terminated for six, and payments were suspended for nine.

Restoring direct control over payment enforcement. HANO staff have resumed responsibility for initiating required payment suspensions when landlords fail to meet program requirements.

Additional Corrective Work

HANO has indicated that it is also committed to completing follow-up on the reports of potentially elevated blood lead levels in children, strengthening coordination with health authorities, and ensuring resident health and safety concerns reach the staff responsible for acting on them.

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Additional corrective work remains underway. HANO will work with HUD to document repairs, verify enforcement actions, and fully implement the audit’s recommendations.