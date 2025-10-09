HANO Appoints Director of Philanthropy & Business Development

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) has appointed Travis S. Chase as Director of Philanthropy and Business Development. In this new role, Chase will develop and execute fundraising strategies, build public and private partnerships, and oversee the launch of the NOLA SEEDS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established to support HANO’s community programs.

Chase brings more than two decades of experience in philanthropy and business development to HANO. Throughout his career, he has secured millions of dollars in public and private grants and donations for initiatives across the Greater New Orleans region. His track record includes leading cross-functional teams, negotiating strategic partnerships, and connecting funders with mission-driven organizations.

“We’re excited to welcome Travis to HANO at such a pivotal time,” said Marjorianna Willman, HANO Executive Director. “His deep roots in New Orleans, combined with his proven ability to build lasting partnerships, make him the ideal person to lead our philanthropic efforts and establish the NOLA SEEDS Foundation.”

The NOLA SEEDS Foundation will support funding for HANO programs, including the Homeownership Program and the Family Self-Sufficiency Program, which help residents achieve economic stability and build generational wealth.

“I’m honored to join HANO and help build the infrastructure needed to sustain and grow programs that change lives,” said Chase. “The NOLA SEEDS Foundation will create new opportunities to bring resources to families working toward homeownership and self-sufficiency.”

Chase is the grandson of Leah Chase, the legendary chef and civil rights icon of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant. A graduate of St. Augustine High School and Dillard University, where he earned a degree in International Business and Japanese Studies, Chase has served on several charter school boards and remains active in youth empowerment and community development initiatives throughout New Orleans.

About Housing Authority of New Orleans

The Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) is focused on providing affordable housing opportunities for low-income residents of the city of New Orleans while laying the foundation for economic sustainability. HANO serves over 22,000 low-income families through its affordable housing programs. HANO also serves public housing needs for the elderly, disabled, and veterans.

Visit www.hano.org to learn more.