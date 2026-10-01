HARAHAN, La. — Hancock Whitney celebrated the grand reopening of its newly renovated Elmwood financial center this week, underscoring Hancock Whitney’s longstanding commitment to serving individuals, families and businesses in Harahan and across the greater New Orleans region.

Located at 5200 Mounes St., the refreshed financial center offers an enhanced environment designed to better serve Hancock Whitney clients and provide convenient access to the bank’s comprehensive financial services.

Hancock Whitney leaders, associates, clients and community members gathered Wednesday, September 23, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the reopening. The celebration also featured special appearances by the New Orleans Saints’ mascot and the Saints’ Super Bowl trophy, along with refreshments and giveaways for guests.

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Hancock Whitney Reopens Renovated Elmwood Center

“We’re proud to welcome our clients and neighbors back to the newly renovated Elmwood financial center,” said Liz Hefler, Hancock Whitney’s Greater New Orleans Regional President. “This investment reflects our commitment to being a strong, accessible financial partner for the people and businesses we serve throughout Jefferson Parish and the greater New Orleans region. We look forward to continuing to build relationships and help our clients achieve their financial goals from this refreshed location.”

The renovation reflects Hancock Whitney’s longstanding focus on providing clients with both personalized, local service and access to a broad range of financial solutions, including personal and business banking, lending, wealth management and other financial services.