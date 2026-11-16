Hancock Whitney Plans $3.2B Trustmark Merger

NEW ORLEANS — Hancock Whitney Corporation, parent company of Hancock Whitney Bank, has agreed to acquire Trustmark Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3.2 billion, creating a larger Gulf South banking institution with approximately $58 billion in assets and operations across six Southeastern states.

The merger, announced Nov. 12, brings together two Mississippi-headquartered banking companies and represents a significant expansion for Hancock Whitney, which has longstanding ties to the Greater New Orleans business community. The combined institution is expected to have greater resources to support commercial lending, business banking and other financial services throughout its regional footprint.

Expanding Across the Gulf South

Hancock Whitney, headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, operates financial centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Texas, along with loan and deposit production offices in the Nashville and Atlanta metropolitan areas. Trustmark, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, reported $19.1 billion in assets as of Sept. 30 and operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

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The combination will expand Hancock Whitney’s geographic reach and strengthen its presence in existing markets while adding Trustmark’s banking operations and customer relationships.

Hancock Whitney has also continued investing in its Greater New Orleans operations, reopening its renovated Elmwood financial center in Harahan in September. The location serves individuals and businesses in Jefferson Parish and the surrounding region.

“We are pleased to welcome Trustmark to the Hancock Whitney organization,” said John M. Hairston, president and CEO of Hancock Whitney. “By bringing together two high-performing banks with shared values, complementary capabilities, and a relentless focus on client success, we create an organization that is stronger as one. This combination enhances our platform, expands growth opportunities, strengthens the core deposit franchise, and broadens the capabilities we deliver to consumer and business clients.”

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Duane Dewey, president and CEO of Trustmark, said the two companies share an emphasis on customer relationships and community banking.

“We and Hancock Whitney have long held a shared commitment to exceptional client service and relationship banking,” Dewey said. “Given the strong cultural alignment and complementary business lines between our two organizations, we believe this transaction will generate substantial value and meaningful benefits for our customers, shareholders, associates, and communities.”

Merger Transaction Details and Timeline

Under the agreement, Hancock Whitney will issue 0.7463 shares of its common stock for each outstanding share of Trustmark common stock. The approximately $3.2 billion transaction value is based on Hancock Whitney’s closing stock price Nov. 11.

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Following completion, Hancock Whitney shareholders will own approximately 65% of the combined company, while Trustmark shareholders will own approximately 35%.

The transaction is expected to increase Hancock Whitney’s estimated 2028 earnings per share by approximately 7%. The company also anticipates a roughly 7% reduction in tangible book value per share, with recovery expected in approximately 2.8 years, including merger expenses.

The merger is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder approval from both companies and other customary closing conditions.

John M. Hairston will remain president and CEO of the combined company, which will retain its headquarters in Gulfport, Mississippi. Five Trustmark directors, including Trustmark President and CEO Duane Dewey, will join Hancock Whitney’s board following the merger. The companies have not identified the other four directors.

Trustmark employees and branches are expected to transition to the Hancock Whitney name and brand in late 2027.

The companies said Hancock Whitney will continue Trustmark’s existing community partnerships and plans to establish a Central Mississippi Advisory Board to support business development in that region.

Hancock Whitney’s New Orleans roots date to Whitney National Bank, founded in the city in 1883. Hancock Holding Company’s 2011 merger with Whitney Holding Corporation brought together two longstanding Gulf South banking institutions, creating the predecessor of today’s Hancock Whitney.